SOUDERTON — More than 3,000 pounds of food was donated to Keystone Opportunity Center's food pantry in the food drive held June 27 at the Main Street entrance to Souderton Community Park.
The total received was 3,017 pounds of food and $343 in cash, said Carol Doyle, a Grace Bible Church member and one of the food drive organizers.
“Thank you to the volunteers and community for stepping up and showing up to help our neighbors who struggle with food insecurity. A special thank you to Souderton Borough Police Chief James Leary for his continued vision for Worship in the Park,” Doyle wrote in an email.
The idea for the multi-congregational ecumenical worship service accompanied by a collection for Keystone on Sunday morning of the borough's celebratory weekend that concludes with fireworks originated in 2017, Leary said in an interview.
In 2018, its first year, a little more than 700 people from five congregations brought in several thousand dollars and hundreds of pounds of food, he said. In 2019, there were over 800 people from seven congregations, he said.
This year, the celebratory weekend was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the food drive was still held.
“It was clearly a faith-based initiative,” Leary said. “Many of the contributors were from the various houses of worship within Souderton.”
He recognized several of them, he said, including persons from Grace Bible Church, Souderton Mennonite Church and Zwingli UCC.
“It's just another example of what people can do when they pull together for a good cause,” Leary said.
“How can you help as the need increases?” Doyle asked, then answered. “Volunteers and donations are still urgently needed at Keystone, community organizations and our local churches who are providing meals and offering food assistance programs,” she said.
In addition to the Keystone food pantry, the Bean Bag Program, Souderton Area School District's Big Red Picnic program and Emmanuel Lutheran Church's E-Meal program are three of the programs providing food in the Souderton area, Leary said.
The Keystone food pantry serves about 275 homes in Souderton Area School District each month, Keystone said in a recent release.
Food donations are accepted 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays at Keystone's Main Street entrance in Souderton.
“Financial contributions, however, continue to be the best way to support the pantry and other services of Keystone. Financial contributions provide speed and flexibility to have exactly what's needed at any point during the emergency. Donations can be made online at www.KeystoneOpportunity.org,” the release said.
In addition to the food pantry distributions, the Fresh for All free produce distribution is held 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays in the Grace Bible Church parking lot. The church is located at 423 Main Street in Souderton.
“Recipients can receive 20-30 lbs. of free produce. No ID, area of residence, or income verification required. (Basic household information may be collected to maintain program reporting. There are no qualifications for the program and participation does not affect other benefits),” program information says.