FRANCONIA — The township is hoping to get a state grant to help improve traffic safety.
The municipality has been working with state Sen. Maria Collett's, D-12, office for the $50,000 grant, Township Manager Jon Hammer said at the July 20 Franconia Township Board of Supervisors meeting at which the board authorized submission of the grant application.
The plans include "a number of initiatives in order to improve traffic safety township-wide," he said following the meeting.
"We're going to add signage throughout the township, things like stop signs, pedestrian signs," he said.
The plans include adding chevrons and markings on pavements and roads, he said.
The meeting also included approval of paying bills totaling $1,072,430.84.
"Several large payments are involved in that little over a million dollars there. Almost a half million dollars of that is our semi-annual open space payment on our notes," said board member Robert Nice.
The list also included about $60,000 being distributed to the five different fire companies covering parts of the municipality, $63,000 to the library, a little more than $100,000 for road paving and $125,000 for a general obligation note debt payment, he said.
The total is a lot of money, but a lot is received in return, he said.
Meeting in the township meeting room under social distancing guidelines, board members Nice and Curtis Kratz attended in person, with board Chairman Grey Godshall and board members David Fazio and Charles Amuso taking part by phone.