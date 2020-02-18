FRANCONIA — This year's Citizens Police Academy started Feb, 18, Police Chief Michael Martin said at the Franconia Township Board of Supervisors meeting the same night.
"It's gonna be 10 weeks this year. It was eight weeks last year," Martin said. "We've added a couple extra classes upon the suggestion of some of the people that graduated last year."
Topics covered in the sessions include an overview of the police department, crime scene investigation, use of force, traffic stops, practical police scenarios, a police dog demonstration, narcotics, court proceedings and first aid/CPR/AED certification, a release for the course said.
There are 13 students in this year's class, Martin said.
"It looks like a good group and we're expecting a lot of good learning and bonding with the community," he said.
In other matters at the meeting:
• Public Works Director Paul Nice noted the warm and snow-free winter.
"It's been an unusual February. We're enjoying it immensely," he said.
• The board gave an amended plan approval to the HD Indoor RV/Boat Storage plans on Hagey Road.
Four buildings have already been built on the site, Township Manager Jon Hammer said.
The amendment is because of a change to the plans for a fifth building, he said.
"That fifth building's gonna be about 10 feet larger than what was originally proposed," Hammer said.