FRANCONIA — Two nights of planned drive-in movies in Franconia Community Park are being described as a fun family event that gets people out of the house in a safe socially distanced way, along with raising money and collecting food for programs to help others in the community.
The Franconia Township Police Benevolent Association is hosting the screenings of “Hotel Transylvania” on Friday, Oct. 2 and “Hocus Pocus” on Saturday, Oct. 3. Gates and car parking begin at 5:30 p.m. The movies begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 per carload and may be purchased at www.ftpba.com. Admission is limited to 200 cars.
With its annual golf outing and the fall festival fundraisers canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the movie nights will be a partial replacement, Franconia Township Police Officer Tim Boyle, president of the PBA, said.
“The funds that we're able to raise here are gonna help support our Shop with a Cop this year,” along with other community programs throughout the year, he said.
There will also be a non-perishable food drive for Keystone Opportunity Center on the movie nights, he said. The socially distanced food drive will be done without people having to leave their cars; volunteers will pick up the items from the cars, he said.
Despite the cancellation of the fundraisers, Shop with a Cop will definitely be held, he said.
“It may be done in a very unique way. It may not be our standard large group gathering and shopping,” he said.
The plans are still being developed, but changes that are being considered are things like not having the meal after shopping or doing the shopping in smaller groups or during off-times at the store, he said.
“We're gonna plan for the worst, hope for the best,” he said.
“We will make it happen,” Boyle said. “We're just not sure if it's gonna be our classic shop or if we're gonna have to adapt it.”
Last year's Shop with a Cop at the Harleysville Walmart benefited 15 families living in the Souderton Area School District. This will be the 10th year for the Franconia Shop with a Cop.
It's not yet known if this year's Breakfast with Santa, another fundraiser, will be able to be held, Boyle said.
In April and May, the PBA teamed up with Franconia Cafe & Market, Souderton Pizza & Pasta and Rony's Pizzeria & Restaurant to provide about 1,600 free meals over five nights. All three of the restaurants are continuing to provide meals for those in need, Boyle said.
“It's sad that it had to be, but it was nice that each one of them continued to do that for the families,” he said. “It was pretty cool the way everybody came together.”
The idea to have the drive-in movie night came after he heard about and attended the Souderton-Telford Rotary's Christmas in July presentation of the movie “Elf” in Souderton Community Park, Boyle said.
As of the beginning of September, about half of the tickets were sold for Franconia's Saturday night show and about 60 were sold for Friday night, he said.
“We've gotten great quick response in the first six days we've gone live with ticket availability,” he said.
Snacks will be available for purchase on the movie nights, he said.
“The cars are gonna be spaced out in a comfortable format so people will have space if they're gonna sit just outside of their vehicle,” Boyle said.
“We are displaying the movies on a 10 by 23 foot LED screen, so it's gonna be a sharp, clear picture,” he said. “It's gonna be a good time. We're looking forward to it.”