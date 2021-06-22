FRANCONIA — The Franconia Township Board of Supervisors has authorized new borrowing of up to $800,000.
"It will be a draw-down if need be. We can draw down as much or as little of the $800,000 as we need to," Township Manager Jon Hammer said at the June 21 meeting at which the borrowing was authorized.
The money will be used to replace the heating and cooling systems in the police station and for planned improvements to the township meeting room, he said.
In other matters at the meeting:
• "Just today our body cams were delivered," Police Chief Michael Martin said during his report.
The Franconia department previously had in-car cameras, but not body cameras. With the addition of the body cameras, it will have both.
Before the body cameras can be put into use, components will have to be added to the police cars, the department's computer server will have to be upgraded, training will take place and the department policy for body cameras will have to be finalized, Martin said.
"Hopefully, we can have full implementation by the fall," he said.
• The Franconia board approved the issuance of tax-exempt obligations by the Borough of Langhorne Manor Higher Education and Health Authority with the money received to be used as a loan to Peter Becker Community.
Peter Becker Community is in Franconia. The township has to approve the move, but takes on no financial liability, Eric Wert, township solicitor, said.
"We just have to give it this blessing so that the tax code allows it to be tax exempt," he said.
• Conditional preliminary/final approval was given for the Bayard Estates development on Indian Creek Road at Cowpath Road.
The development will include 22 single family homes, with nine on one side of Indian Creek Road and the rest on the other side, Doug Rossino, township engineer, said.