FRANCONIA — The NOD has gotten the nod.
Along with approving at its May 17 meeting the creation of the new Neighborhood Overlay District, the Franconia Township Board of Supervisors also approved having 58 acres of land at Beck and Cowpath roads be in the district.
Pulte Homes plans to put about 80 new homes on the site. The overlay allows more homes to be built than otherwise would be allowed, but clusters the homes, keeping more of the land undeveloped. Without the overlay, 36 homes would have been allowed spread out throughout the development. The plan also includes improvements to the intersection of Cowpath and Beck roads to make traffic flow more smoothly.
Pulte representatives gave an overview at the meeting, along with responding to questions and comments from the board members and neighboring property owners.
The meeting was far from the last that will be held on the plans, though, Joe Kuhls, Pulte's attorney, said.
"It is a very preliminary stage," he said.
Land developoment plans, through which the details will be worked out, are expected to be submitted in the next month or two, he said.
Concerns voiced by neighbors include stormwater management.
"The reality is that rain lands on all 58 acres whether we build 36 houses on that property or we build 80 houses on the property," said board Chairman Grey Godshall.
"We hear you about the stormwater. It's something that has to be addressed no matter if the zoning stays the same or changes."
The plan includes an entrance to the development from Beck Road and a connection to the neighboring Banbury Crossing development. Without the overlay, there would be 13 driveways onto Beck Road, the Pulte representatives said.
Increased traffic from the development and concerns about the connection to Banbury Crossing becoming a cut-through were raised by some of the neighbors at the meeting.
The planned intersection improvements would widen Leidy Road and Beck Road at the intersection to add a left-turn lane on each. Cowpath Road already has left-turn lanes.
"It all comes down to traffic," Godshall said. "It comes down to whether we can improve that intersection with 150 cars or not improve it with 75 cars to make an oversimplification."
The numbers refer to the roughly two cars per home that would be added if 36 or 80 homes were added. Pulte has said they will pay for the intersection improvements under the NOD plan, but not if the NOD was not approved.
Godshall said he'd heard comments that allowing fewer homes was better.
"We try and get the lowest amount of houses that we can that benefits thecommunity.. Sometimes the lowest number is not what makes the community liveable," he said.
The NOD plan creates open space for people to enjoy, preserves woodlands for wildlife and makes new connecting trails, he said.
In a separate matter at the meeting, the board approved a parking lot expansion adding 132 parking spaces at the JBS Souderton meat processing plant at Lower and Allentown roads.
The additional spaces are needed to correct what has been an ongoing issue with parking in recent years, Godshall said.
More than 1,400 people work at the facility, according to company information.