FRANCONIA — April 10 was the first of what the Franconia Township Police Benevolent Association plans to be four Fridays of providing free meals to people in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
The meals are made by local restaurants with Franconia police officers bringing the food to the vehicles of people making the curbside pick ups at the restaurant.
That helps in two ways, Ofc. Tim Boyle, president of the PBA, said.
“One, obviously to support those that could use a little extra help right now because there may be some financial restrictions because of job loss or temporary unemployment, and it also helps to inject and support the local businesses here in our community that could also use the support because they're working on limited income because of reduction in just general business traffic,” Boyle said. “We kind of feel like we're helping both sides.”
The PBA has received enough donations to provide 250 to 300 meals each Friday for at least four weeks, he said.
The menu for the April 10 meals, from Franconia Café & Market, was ham and scalloped potatoes with green beans or chicken parmigiana with Caesar salad and garlic bread.
There were 257 meals served, Pam Brunner, who with husband Andy, owns the café, said.
It was humbling to be taking phone calls from the people ordering the meals, she said.
“There were many people who were extremely gracious,” she said.
On the first day that orders were taken, 170 of the meals were booked, she said, with the balance ordered the next day. By the third day, she had to tell callers no more orders could be taken for that week and to call back another week, she said.
The response shows there's a definite need for aid, she said.
Franconia Café & Market is open Mondays through Fridays for take-out during the current social distancing, Brunner said.
The PBA meals, which were done after the café closed for the day, were a “family project” prepared by members of her family and Ofc. Glenn Kranich's family, she said.
“She pretty much donated her time to put this all together to help out,” Kranich said of Brunner.
The meals for those in need are a way of giving back to the community, he said.
The April 17 meal was being held at Souderton Pizza and Pasta, Boyle said.
Information about the meals is posted on the Franconia Township Police Department's Police Benevolent Association's Facebook page.