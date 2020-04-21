FRANCONIA — The coronavirus has changed many things, but the speed limit is still the speed limit and a stop sign is still a stop sign.
So don't expect to get a free pass if you're breaking the traffic laws.
“Believe it or not, this is the question that comes up,” Franconia Township Board of Supervisors Chairman Grey Godshall said at the board's April 20 meeting, held by teleconference.
“Are the police avoiding making traffic stops so they don't have to walk up to a car?” Godshall asked.
The answer, Police Chief Michael Martin said, is no.
“We're not turning a blind eye to anything. It's operations as usual, but with some altered techniques,” Martin said.
“Stay back, we don't have to handle the license, but if we see violations, we will stop cars,” he said, “and we are making car stops.”
The officers have personal protective equipment, including masks and gloves, for traffic stops, he said. For larger incidents, the PPEs include coveralls, foot covers, gloves and face masks with replaceable filters, he said.
“We're seeing less crime, obviously, because less businesses are open,” he said.
“Even the criminals and the fraudsters are quarantining themselves to a certain extent,” Martin said. “There are a lot of scams out there now related to COVID-19. We have not started to see them. I anticipate that we will.”
The types of calls being received has changed, he said.
“Our shift has been from more criminal complaints to more nuisance and domestic type complaints,” Martin said. “Everybody's home now so they have nothing better to do than to look out the window and they're calling us, letting us know what they see.”
For the most part, people are complying with Gov. Tom Wolf's shelter-in-place orders, Martin said.
“We are responding to some complaints, very few, about social distancing violations,” he said. “Most of them have to do with the park.”
When the persons involved were contacted by police, they complied with the orders, he said.