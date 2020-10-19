FRANCONIA — Two of the department's officers recently completed basic crisis intervention specialist training through Montgomery County Emergency Services, Police Chief Michael Martin said during his report at the Oct. 19 Franconia Township Board of Supervisors meeting.
"They are now certified in the basic level of crisis intervention for people that are having emotional difficulties and distress," he said. "They said it was the best training they had and they can't wait to go to the advanced school."
Asked by board Chairman Grey Godshall if the training is for responding to domestic disputes, Martin said that's one of the cases in which it might be used.
"It's anybody that's having emotional crisis, mental health issues," he said.
During the training, the officers deal with people who are in treatment, giving the officers a better understanding of where the people in treatment are coming from and how to handle them safely, Martin said.
In another matter, during the work session preceding the business meeting, the board was updated by architect Phil Lederach on plans for renovations to the meeting room, foyer, restrooms and connecting areas to the tax collector's office and administrative offices in the township building on Allentown Road.
"I tried to keep this as simple as I possibly could, but basically facelift everything," Lederach said.
The biggest part of the plan is taking out the stairway that is now in the foyer and goes to a basement meeting room, he said.
"I don't think you need them. From what I'm understanding in terms of the use of the meeting room downstairs, whenever it is rented out, they have access from the outside doors," he said.
Removing the stairs also means the railing on the outside of the building over a window at the stairs can be removed, he said.
The foyer plans also include removing the current display case and replacing it with an electronic monitor and side cabinets for the items in the display case, he said. There will also be an information kiosk for literature that is now on racks in the foyer, he said.
The plans also include replacing the doors to the meeting room and restrooms, he said. The meeting room plans include adding a storage closet, replacing the ceiling and putting in new LED lighting.
Lederach also suggested putting a power drop screen with a hanging projector in the meeting room. The supervisors said they would rather have that changed to installing two LED monitors for electronic presentations.
The plans also include wiring the meeting room for computer jacks and the possibility of adding microphones if it is decided in the future that microphones are needed.
A security window will also be added at the administrative offices.
In answer to a question from board member David Fazio about how long it will take to do the work, Lederach said six months at the most.
Cost estimates have not yet been done, Lederach said in answer to a question from board member Robert Nice.
Lederach was authorized by the board to prepare bid packets for the township to get bids from contractors interested in doing the job.
The bid packets, along with cost estimates, are expected to be presented to the board in December, Township Manager Jon Hammer said.