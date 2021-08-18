FRANCONIA — In 2019, Franconia held its first Fall Fest.
Last year, there wasn't a Fall Fest because of the pandemic, but there were drive-in movies in the park for the first time.
This year both are happening on back-to-back weekends in Franconia Community Park.
The movies will be Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1 and 2. Fall Fest will be Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 9 and 10.
"We're moving forward on Fall Fest," police Chief Michael Martin said at the Aug. 16 Franconia Township Board of Supervisors meeting.
"The only thing that we're looking for is volunteers to help onsite for the two days," Martin said.
The Fall Fest runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on each of the days, he said.
"The fireworks are a go for Saturday night," Martin said.
In 2019, about 6,000 people were estimated to have attended the first day of the Fall Fest.
This year's activities include a hay maze, hay rides and food. Information will be included in the Franconia Township newsletter coming out in September.
The Fall Fest is presented by Franconia Township Police Benevolent Association and Franconia Township. The movies are presented by FTPBA.
Information about the drive-in movies and Fall Fest are available at www.ftpba.com. Tickets for the movies can be purchased through the site.
"The Nightmare Before Christmas" will be shown Oct. 1. "Hocus Pocus" will be shown Oct. 2.
The movies start at 7 p.m. Admission is $20 per carload. Tickets are limited to the first 350 cars. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.