FRANCONIA — When flash flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through the area on Sept. 1, there was a coordinated response by road workers and others, Franconia Township Police Chief Michael Martin said at the Sept. 20 Franconia Township Board of Supervisors meeting.
"These guys did a fantastic job closing down roads and getting people squared away, working with the fire departments," he said.
"It was pretty amazing to see how it all came together and only one road is still closed and that's Camp Road. Macadam was washed out right before the bridge," Martin said. "I don't know the timing on that repair, but other than that, we did pretty well."
Franconia Police had 62 calls for service during the storm, he said.
That storm followed on the heels of a tornado in the Hidden Springs over-55 modular home development on Aug. 19, causing damage to some homes and vehicles.
Clean-up work from the Sept. 1 storm remains in Franconia Community Park, Public Works Director Paul Nice said.
"It took the whole parking lot out, all the gravel, and washed it down through the grass," Nice said. About 300 tons of stone were washed out, he said.
Some bridges were under water during the flooding, township officials said.
"After a heavy storm like that, the county does go around and inspect all our bridges and we fared very well. We had no damage to any of our bridges," Township Manager Jon Hammer said.
In other Franconia matters:
• The board approved CMG, of Easton, with a base bid of $539,000, for renovations to the township building meeting room, restrooms and lobby areas to the meeting room, tax collector office and administrative office. New front doors will also be added to the building and stairs from the lobby to the basement will be removed.
"We had seven total bidders for the project, so there was a lot of interest from contractors to do work here," Hammer said.
The project will be the largest renovation to the building since it was constructed in 1976, township officials said.
Architect Philip Lederach said the work is scheduled to begin in November and be completed no later than March 15, 2022.
• Franconia Township Police Benevolent Association will be holding drive-in movies in Franconia Community Park 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1 and 2. "The Nightmare Before Christmas" will be shown Oct. 1. "Hocus Pocus" will be shown Oct. 2. Admission is $20 per carload.
Fall Fest, presented by Franconia Township and the FTPBA, will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 9 and 10 in the park. There will be fireworks Saturday, Oct. 9.
Information about the drive-in movies and Fall Fest is available at www.ftpba.com. Tickets for the movies can be purchased through the site.