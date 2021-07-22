FRANCONIA — The squatter is gone from the house on County Line Road where there were police-related issues, Brian Halligan, owner and managing partner of MEH Investments, told the Franconia Township Board of Supervisors during the work session period of its July 19 meeting.
"It's currently vacant. It's in bad shape and we feel that this would be a very suitable development in this location," Halligan said, referring to a proposal to build a Goddard School at the site.
Halligan, whose company is in the process of building Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, better known as CHOP, medical offices at a neighboring property at County Line and Township Line roads, said he was returning with a traffic study done for the proposed Goddard site after questions were raised by the board at a previous presentation.
"We're here tonight to try to convince you that this would be a suitable use at this location," he said.
Did that traffic study take into consideration that the property is close to where the 309 Connector is expected to meet up with Route 309, asked board member David Fazio, raising one of the issues previously asked.
Phase 1 of the long-discussed connector route between the Pennsylvania Turnpike entrance in Towamencin Township and Route 309 was completed along Wambold Road between Sumneytown Pike and Allentown Road in 2012. Phase 2 is planned to continue the roadway from Allentown Road to Souderton-Hatfield Pike, with phase 3 completing the roadway.
Phase 3 has not yet been designed, Peter Spisszak, of Traffic Planning Design, said, and it's not yet known when the design or construction work will take place.
"Everything we've seen and heard is that we would be outside the limit of their work," he said.
Phase 3 is expected to follow directly after phase 2, Doug Rossino, the township's engineer, said.
"While they're under construction for phase two, phase three's supposed to be designed so that it'll follow right into construction," he said.
Under that plan, construction of phase 3 could begin around 2025, he said.
Since County Line Road is a state road, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation would have to review the driveway plans for the Goddard proposal, at which time it could say whether the connector plans have to be included, Rossino and Spisszak said.
"I guess the difficulty is PennDOT doesn't know what's happening at that intersection, you don't know what's happening at that intersection, we don't know what's happening at that intersection, so I think it's very hard for us to get a feel of exactly what this intersection's going to look like," Township Manager Jon Hammer said.
A zoning change would also be needed in order for the plan to be allowed, he said.
The property is zoned for residential use. A proposed new township ordinance would add an overlay allowing commercial uses in that area, but the list of uses does not include daycare.
The proposed ordinance has been sent to the Montgomery County Planning Commission for its review, and the township supervisors could hold a hearing on it in August, Eric Wert, the township's solicitor, said.
It appears the property line would be 700 feet from the connector and the driveway about 750 feet, Halligan said. The traffic study results were favorable, he said.
"With the trip generation counts and everything, listen, if it came back that it wasn't favorable, I'd be the first one to throw in the towel and say this doesn't make sense," he said, "but knowing what's there now, knowing what's happened at the corner and what can happen here, I think it's a benefit to the township."
Everyone understands that the connector will be built, but the proposed use is far enough away and is a good fit, he said.
"I don't know how we could look at this favorably knowing what's coming," Fazio said.
"The Goddard School serves more than 70,000 students from six weeks to six years old in more than 560 Goddard Schools in 38 states," according to information on its website.
The franchisee specifically chose this location and plans to move to the area, Halligan said.
"They pretty much could go anywhere and this is where they decided to go," he said.
Parker and Ashley Smith, the franchisees, later introduced themselves to the board.
The parents of two young children have a passion for children's development and early childhood education, Parker Smith said.
"It is our dream to open this school," he said.