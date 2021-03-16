FRANCONIA — Curtis Kratz was on the Franconia Township Board of Supervisors for two decades before resigning in November. Franconia Township Police Detective Sgt. George Moyer is about to retire after 31 years with the department.
Plaques to each for having gone above and beyond in serving the community were presented at the March 15 Franconia Township Board of Supervisors meeting.
"Many of the pictures you see on the wall are due to Curt's efforts," board Chairman Grey Godshall said after presenting Kratz with his plaque.
Photos on the walls of the township meeting room show Franconia farms in farmland preservation programs.
"I am so thankful to the residents for having me serve for 20 years," Kratz said.
"That to me was an honor," he said. "Sure, it was a lot of work, but it was an honor."
Kratz said he's also honored to have Jill Halteman, who was appointed following his resignation, take his place on the board.
"She's got the business savvy and she's got the personality that's going to take her a long way," Kratz said.
Kratz said he was first elected in 2000 at the same time a referendum vote in the township approved a new open space tax.
The initial goal was to preserve 800 acres of farmland, he said.
"Now, we're over 1,000 acres," Kratz said.
Along with serving on the township board, Kratz also was on the Montgomery County Agricultural Land Preservation Board for 19 years, he said.
"Thank you for the honor. Thank you for the opportunity to serve, and carry on," Kratz concluded. "I'm not done yet."
Godshall described Moyer as "very level-headed" and good at maintaining communication and morale.
"George was truly the voice of reason," board member David Fazio said. Moyer has a lot of integrity, Fazio said.
"You couldn't ask for a better guy to have on board," Police Chief Michael Martin said.
Moyer was not present at the meeting because he was on vacation in Florida before returning to Franconia and retiring later this month, Martin said. Moyer will be retiring to Florida, Martin said.