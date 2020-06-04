LANSDALE — Garden of Health, which provides food for those with special dietary needs, held a contactless free food pickup the morning of June 4 at the Lansdale Business Center.
A dozen eggs, a box of USDA produce, a box of Homefree cookies and a box of food from gluten-free food donated by Schär USA was being given to each of the vehicles coming through the drive-through pick up, Garden of Health founder Carol Bauer said.
Enough boxes for 200 pick-ups had been placed out, with additional ones available, she said.
“We're prepared for 250,” Bauer said.
More than 100 vehicles made pick-ups, the organization later posted on social media.
This is the first time Garden of Health held this type of food distribution, Bauer said.
“Hopefully, we'll be able to do it again,” she said.
Garden of Health provides allergen-friendly, gluten-free food and fresh produce to more than 25 food pantries and, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, has added providing food for community meal programs started or expanded during the pandemic, as well as distributing food to more than 100 private clients in need of special dietary foods, according to a Garden of Health release.
If another drive-through pick up is held, another location will have to be found for it because the Lansdale Business Center space will no longer be available after the middle of June, Bauer said.
“We have another tractor trailer of Schär products waiting for us, but their (Lansdale Business Center) space is taken, so we need to find another location that can take a tractor trailer full of food,” she said.
The Clemens Food Group donated the use of a refrigerated trailer for the produce and eggs in the June 4 distribution, she said.
Before the start of the food distribution, a $13,500 contribution to Garden of Health was made by the Harleysville Rotary Club.
“They're doing excellent work,” Gary Volpe, president of the Harleysville Rotary, said about Garden of Health.
He also lauded Bauer's leadership of the organization.
“Her heart is incredible and the work she puts forward is also incredible,” he said.
Bauer said the Harleysville Rotary has also assisted in other ways, including with volunteer work at Garden of Health's garden in which fresh produce is raised.