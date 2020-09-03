FRANCONIA — Students who aren't going to a school building during the coronavirus pandemic can still get their lunch from school.
“Under the state and the federal guidelines, we are still required to provide meals to students,” said Brian Pawling, Souderton Area School District's director of business affairs. “Even if they are not attending the buildings, we still have to make the offer of the meal to those students.”
The district also has received a waiver continuing state and federal funding that was used for the summer feeding programs and will now provide free meals for all students until the end of the year, he said, although there is a caveat to that.
“They've informed us that it's through the end of December, or as long as funds remain,” he said. “If we get notification that the funds are exhausted sooner than that, then we would notify our families.”
For now, though, the meals are free for all students.
The district is advising families that think they qualify for free or reduced price meals to apply for the subsidized meals, however, so they can convert back to that program when the additional funding allowing free meals for all students ends, he said.
Parents of students taking virtual classes will be able to order lunch online for the students, submitting that day's order by 8:30 a.m., he said.
“They go in and it's basically just like completing a menu order form,” Pawlings said.
“They would get lunch for that day and then breakfast for the day after,” he said. “That will be available at all of our building locations.”
Pick up time is 10 to 10:30 a.m., Jane Natali, the district's supervisor of food service, said.
The only difference between meals in the school cafeterias and those being picked up is that the meals being picked up won't be heated, she said.
“They can heat it when they get home and eat at whatever time they like,” she said.
Changes in the school cafeterias because of the pandemic include that all the food will be pre-packaged and shields have been added on serving lines and at the cashier, she said.
“The food service team is wearing masks and we have a full protocol on sanitizing everything. We were always doing that, but we've further extended it,” Natali said.
“We built time into our schedules to sanitize the eating areas between each meal seating,” Pawlings said.
Sprayers are used to mist the room, completing the sanitation process fairly quickly, he said.
The number of students having lunch at the same time has been decreased, he said.
Decals similar to those in stores have been placed on the floor to help students maintain social distancing while going through the cafeteria line, he said. Tables and seating have also been spaced out.
Silverware dispensers have been changed to only dispense one piece at a time, Natali said. The students will no longer be using touch pads in the cafeterias and will only be touching the food they are getting, utensils and trays, she said.
“We tried to make it as touchless as possible,” she said.
While the basic meals are free, additional a la carte items, such as ice cream or chips, are also available to be purchased through an online payment system, Pawlings said.
Additional information about the district meal programs is available on the district website, Natali and Pawlings said.