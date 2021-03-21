SOUDERTON — Nobody knows how many pounds of food have been distributed through the free E-Meal program started a year ago at Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
"We don't track the pounds. We track the meals," Pastor John Heidgerd said. "We think that's much more of a personal statistic."
On a typical day, food for about 200 individual meals is provided to about 40 families, he said. Family boxes, containing about 20 meals, are distributed on Saturdays.
The biggest one day distribution was Saturday, Feb. 13, when 2,113 meals were picked up.
February was also the month with the highest total meals delivered, Heidgerd said.
"You may see good news out there that the pandemic is ending, but it's not made its way into the people who are hungry. They still need food," Heidgerd said.
The free meals distribution started March 16, 2020 as the economic shutdowns connected to the COVID-19 pandemic were beginning, but the pandemic isn't the only reason the church hands out the meals, he said.
"I think there was always a need for a program like this," Heidgerd said in a March 19 Facebook Live with state Rep. Steve Malagari, D-53.
In suburban areas such as Souderton, the need isn't always obvious, but it exists and will remain after the pandemic, Heidgerd said.
"Hunger's one of the things that really doesn't go away," Malagari said. "It'd be great if we didn't have to do this, but this is a need."
The free meals can be picked up 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at the church at 69 W. Broad Street in Souderton.
Following the March 18 pick-ups, a total of slightly less than 87,000 meals had been distributed in the past year, Heidgerd said.
Along with "tons of food" having been donated, $65,000 was raised for the meals during that time, he said. About 175 volunteers have donated more than 7,000 hours of service. The community has been very generous in helping support the program, Heidgerd said.
During the week of March 14 through 21, a celebration of the E-Meals first anniversary was held.
That included Facebook Live sessions each day with persons or organizations involved in helping provide the food, Heidgerd said.
Along with Malagari, speakers in the Facebook Live sessions included Lou Farrell, of Bread Drop, which provides peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for the E-Meals; representatives of Leidy's meats; Southeastern Pennsylvania Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America Bishop Patricia Davenport; and Dan Yocum of the Souderton-Telford Rotary Club. A client of the meals program was scheduled for the March 20 Facebook Live, Heidgerd said. Carol Bauer, of Garden of Health Food Bank, spoke in a Mission Moment during the March 14 church service and retired Souderton Police Chief James Leary was scheduled to speak during the March 21 service.
The Facebook Live sessions were recorded and can be seen at any time on the church's Facebook page.
The "E" in E-Meals initially stood for many words, including Emmanuel, emergency, everyone, everyday and essential, Heidgerd said.
Within a few months of starting, though, it became obvious that the need would not be going away any time soon, so "emergency" was dropped.
"This is a long haul ministry that we're committing to," Heidgerd said.
Many local organizations have helped support the E-Meals, Malagari said.
"It's been wonderful to see the community come together," he said.
In a separate move, Emmanuel Lutheran is doing a ministry in support of the local Honduran community gathering relief supplies to be sent to the Honduras, which was hit last year by two hurricanes, Heidgerd said.