LANSDALE — Last year Garden of Health distributed 85,000 pounds of food in the full year.
This year, it's gone above 100,000 pounds for the first time in its five-year history and by mid-August was up to 112,000 pounds distributed.
A lot of that increase can be attributed to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, founder Carol Bauer said during a drive-through contactless free food distribution Aug. 20 at Garden of Health's new home in the Lansdale Business Center.
Garden of Health distributes gluten-free, allergen-friendly foods and produce to more than 25 food pantries in Montgomery and Bucks counties, along with having added distributions to individuals in the wake of the pandemic.
“We've added at least five new organizations we're distributing to, plus a lot more individuals that we're serving where we would normally just give straight out to the pantries and allow them to work with the individuals,” Bauer said. “Not all the food pantries can handle the dietary restrictions right now, so we're seeing more individuals because of that and we're seeing more individuals because they want the healthy food over the high-sodium, high-sugar types of food that a lot of the pantries get.”
For example, she said, Garden of Health distributes brown rice instead of white, and organic soups or chili.
“We spend our donated money on the healthiest foods we can buy within our budget,” she said.
Each of the cars coming to the distribution received 10 pounds of produce, a dozen eggs, shelf-stable milk, Schär gluten-free food and almonds, she said.
“Some of the cars are getting boxes of frozen strawberries. It was a last minute donation to us, so once they're out, they're out,” Bauer said.
Starting time for the pick-ups was 4 p.m.
“We started to have cars rolling through at 2:30, a pretty steady flow,” Bauer said.
At that point, the distribution was just being set up and the people coming for the food were told to come back in an hour, she said.
There were 45 volunteers signed up to help with the distribution, she said.
In recognition of having earlier in the month passed the 100,000 pound mark, there was also a decorated cake at the event. Gluten-free and dairy free cupcakes were handed out to the volunteers.
The Aug. 20 drive-through free food distribution was the third this summer by Garden of Health. The 485 cars that were served at the pick-up was a few more than the more than 450 the previous month, Bauer said. Additional food from the distribution was being provided to the e-meals free meal program at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Souderton, she said.