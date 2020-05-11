LANSDALE — Garden of Health is still supplying food for those in need of special dietary and allergy-friendly foods, but as has happened with just about everything else in the coronavirus world, the way that's happening has changed a little.
“We want to make sure that people who have this need, who may have normally gotten the food from the food pantry or didn't need it until now, can reach out to us and get the food that they need,” said Carol Bauer, Garden of Health's founder and chairwoman.
“Normally, we would distribute straight to the pantries and the pantries would distribute out to the individuals,” she said.
“Right now, the way things are going, they can't take special requests. They're literally filling bags and putting them in trunks and so if you have special dietary or allergy-friendly needs, you're not necessarily gonna find that at your local food pantry right now,” she said. “They just don't have the ability to take the special orders.”
Garden of Health is providing food for those families, Carolyn Watson, a board member at the Franconia-based organization started five years ago, said.
“Right now we are supporting over 70 families,” Watson said.
Instead of receiving a standardized food distribution, “We're customizing it to what their needs are,” she said.
Persons in need of the distributions can sign up with the assistance form button on the www.gardenofhealthinc.org website, Bauer said.
“They can just click on that and they'll fill out the form and then somebody'll get back to them,” she said.
Along with foods that are specifically for the recipient's special dietary needs, all the distributions include fresh produce, Watson said.
“Our biggest request right now is for fresh produce,” Bauer said.
Last year, Garden of Health distributed 85,000 pounds of fresh produce and meats, she said. This year, it has already distributed 40,000 pounds, she said.
On Monday, May 11, a donation of more than $50,000 worth of gluten-free food was received from Schär USA of Swedesboro, NJ, Watson said. It was delivered to the Lansdale Business Center, where owners Ellen and Allen Foulke provided Garden of Health with free storage, she said.
The shipment was coordinated with the National Celiac Association, Bauer said.
Some of the gluten-free food was going to local families and some to food pantries throughout the eastern United States who do not currently have access to the gluten-free products, she said.
“What's happening is literally these organizations cannot even find the food on their shelves where they are,” Bauer said. “Luckily, we can still find some, but some of that is because we've got so many grocery stores in the area I can go to that I'm literally going from store to store to store to store to get what I want.”
A food pantry from Maryland was scheduled to pick up some of the gluten-free food and attempts were being made to coordinate some of the food going to Ohio and Missouri food pantries, she said.
Donations may be made to Garden of Health through the organization's website, Facebook page or by mailing a check to Garden of Health at 361 High St., Souderton, PA 18964.