SOUDERTON — Lunch from Generations of Indian Valley is back.
Instead of the inside meals that were offered before the coronavirus pandemic, though, drive-through take-out meals for persons 60 and older are being offered Wednesdays and Fridays, beginning June 10, Generations said in an emailed message.
The meals will be available for pick up between noon and 12:30 p.m. at Generations main entrance at 259 N. Second Street, Souderton, the information said. People picking up meals should not arrive before 11:45 a.m., Generations said. They will be asked to make an anonymous voluntary contribution (the suggested amount is $2 per meal), the information said. Reservations are not necessary.
“Participants will need to wear a mask when picking up their meals. We want to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the information said
People picking up the meals are also told to remain in their car and stay at least six feet from other people making pick ups or Generations staff.
The meal schedule is Chicken Marsala June 10; Sloppy Joe on June 12; Salmon with Dill Sauce on June 17; Jambalaya June 19; Pork & Sauerkraut June 24; and Chili and Cornbread June 26.
Information is available at generationsofiv.org or 215-723-5841.