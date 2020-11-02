SOUDERTON — Covid delayed it, but it didn't stop Generations of Indian Valley from getting a $100,000 state check to help with renovations to the senior center's building.
The renovations, which were planned last year, are going on currently while Generations' doors remain closed because of the pandemic. Virtual programs and meals programs also are being held.
"For several weeks the Community Room (hereafter to be known as the Charles H. Allebach, Jr. Community Room) has moved through a phase in which nearly everything in the room was removed — ceiling, folding partition, flooring, lighting, sound system, and HVAC systems. And now, we are in an exciting phase of replacing those elements with updated and improved features. It won't be the same; it will be better than before! Our third phase of renovation has already begun as we enlarge the footprint of the building so that our restroom areas, entrance, and storage areas are expanded," Doug Eschbach, Generations' executive director, wrote in the November/December newsletter.
Allebach was a long-time Souderton mayor, along with having been a Generations board member.
The $100,000 Keystone Communities Grant will be used to cover the costs of replacement flooring in the Charles H. Allebach, Jr. Community Room, along with the cost of a new Modernfold Door system replacing the former folding partition, Eschbach wrote in another article in the newsletter after recently receiving the state check from state Rep. Steve Malagari, D-53.
"Generations did not initially request this support. But because Rep. Malagari and his staff held regular 'office hours' at Generations to assist community members with concerns, he learned of our renovation projects and secured this funding on his own. When he called to tell us that we would be receiving this support, it came as a complete shock," Eschbach wrote.
It was almost a year ago when Malagari initially contacted Generations about the state funding, Eschbach wrote.
Following the Covid-19 outbreak, the state office that processes the grants was closed, pushing back the time when it was received, he wrote.
"Generations provides a huge service to seniors in the community, and over the last year I worked with them and with my colleagues in Harrisburg to allocate funding to help them to continue their work. It's been a hard year for seniors in Montgomery County and throughout our commonwealth, so I'm proud to help secure this funding and improve their quality of life," Malagari said in a release. "Upgrading the community room will ensure seniors throughout the area can lead healthy, productive lives while providing them with a safe opportunity to socialize."
Started in 1967 as the Senior Adult Activity Center of Indian Valley, Generations moved to its current location in 1989. The building on Second Street was previously a car dealership.