SOUDERTON — When the COVID-19 restrictions end and Generations of Indian Valley members again return to the building, it will be to a familiar, but improved building.
The $1 million renovation project is expected to be completed by the end of April, Generations' Assistant Director Lisa Furbacher said.
"The timing was kind of perfect," she said. "Not that any of us wanted Covid to happen, but the timing for the construction project was good."
The work includes new ceilings, lighting, heating and cooling systems, audio-visual systems, "wood-look" flooring, a new banquet entrance for room rentals, family restroom and a storage room.
While the Charles H. Allebach Jr. Community Room is typically used as one big space, the new soundproof partition wall, lighting and sound systems make it possible to set up separate areas depending on the use, Furbacher said.
"Now the lighting is split, so we can actually turn off one section, keep one section on, dim a section," she said.
"Certain classes, like the tai chi class, they like it quiet, they turn out the lights," Furbacher said. "On days like that, we would probably pull the partition."
The new sound system will hopefully lead to more businesses renting the space for meetings, she said.
Along with getting new heating and cooling systems, Generations is hooking up to public gas lines.
"We're in the process of the gas conversion right now and then all our kitchen equipment is going to be be switched out to gas as well," Furbacher said.
Tables and chairs will be two of the things stored in the new storage room, she said.
"We used to have all of our chairs lined up against the wall," she said.
Some type of grand opening is planned for the new renovations, although it's not yet known when that will be or how it will be done, depending on the pandemic-related requirements at the time, she said.
Protective measures, including plastic shields and social distancing markers on the floors will be added, she said.
The building is currently not open to the public, but Generations continues to offer virtual programs and drive-through meal pick -ps. In addition, Meals on Wheels meals are made in the Univest Meals on Wheels Kitchen in Generations.
The list of virtual programs is available in the Generations newsletter or its website at generationsofiv.org. Information is also available by calling 215-723-5841 or emailing info@generationsofiv.org.
Started in 1967 as the Senior Adult Activity Center of Indian Valley, Generations moved to its current location on Second Street in Souderton in 1989.
Donations to help pay for the renovation project may be made by sending a check payable to Generations to 259 N. Second St., Souderton PA 18964, Attn: Future Generations.