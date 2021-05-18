Almost $35,000 raised through Giant Company's Feeding School Kids initiative was donated to Souderton Area School District food service programs. From left are Denise Derstine, SASD administrative assistant for the food services department; Superintendent Frank Gallagher; Lisa Gentile, interim supervisor of food services; Michael Downey, manager of the Souderton Giant; Brian Camilleri, manager of the Hatfield Giant; and Keith Wagner, manager of the Harleysville Giant.