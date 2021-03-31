SOUDERTON — Several of the people pulling up March 31 to pick up the take-out Easter meal they'd ordered from Generations of Indian Valley had cash in hand to make their payment.
"No charge today," Generations Assistant Director Lisa Furbacher told them. "Grace Bible is donating everyone's meals."
The church on Main Street in Souderton provided the meals as an alternative way of doing the free community Easter meal that was held at the church in pre-pandemic times on the evening before Easter, Grace Bible member Carol Doyle said.
"We missed having it for two years due to Covid," she said.
"We miss connecting with you through our Easter Dinner. We wanted to do something to let you know that we have been thinking and praying for you," the church wrote on a card accompanying the meal of ham with raisin sauce, sweet potatoes, green beans and lemon meringue pie.
Along with the 215 meals picked up at Generations, 100 were delivered to Valley Vista in Souderton and 100 to Grundy Manor in Telford.
"A lot of people that came to our annual Easter dinner were seniors, so it's just our way of welcoming them back," Doyle said.
In pre-pandemic days, Generations had sit-down inside lunchtime meals Mondays through Fridays for persons 60 and older.
That's currently replaced by grab-and-go meals Wednesdays and Fridays.
"Since we can't actually come in and sit yet because of Covid restrictions, we're doing the take-out meal," Furbacher said.
There is a suggested $2 donation per person for meals, which are funded through Montgomery County, she said.
Generations newsletter calendar lists what the meal will be by date.
Reservations are required by calling 215-723-5841 or 215-723-7997 by Friday of the week preceding the meal pick-up date and leaving a message with your first and last name, your phone number, days you want to pick up meals and the first and last name of each person for whom you will be picking up meals.
The Generations kitchen also makes Meals on Wheels meals that are delivered to about 160 clients in the Indian Valley and North Penn areas, information in Generations' March/April newsletter says.
"Our Meals on Wheels clients get six meals every Monday and four meals every Thursday, as well as snacks and milk," Furbacher said.
"Although some scheduling and volunteer efforts have changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, all of the food is still made at Generations by our staff and volunteers," the newsletter said. "Meals on Wheels is often the key ingredient in an older adult's plan to remain in their home. The nutritional support provided to our clients, along with a visit from a friendly volunteer, provides support that helps to preserve the independence of our homebound clients."
The phone number for Meals on Wheels is 215-723-8555.