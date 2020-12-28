LANSDALE — State Rep. Steve Malagari, D-53, said in a release that projects in his legislative district that will create jobs and boost community development and services have been awarded Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grants from the state.
Malagari announced funding for the following projects:
• Clemens Food Group in Hatfield Township was awarded $2.5 million to construct a state-of-the-art 300,700-square-foot facility to expand food processing capacity.
• Souderton Borough will receive $1 million to develop a new public works complex with salt storage, truck and equipment storage, and office space, plus the opportunity to lease commercial pad sites.
• Peter Becker Community in Franconia Township will use its $600,000 grant for a new generator, upgraded electrical systems and a connector corridor to its personal care areas. This will improve the safety, security and health of employees, residents and guests, including during pandemic mitigation efforts.
“I am so pleased to announce these grants for our district,” Malagari said. “They are the result of hard work in my first term building relationships, partnering with local communities and identifying opportunities for the continued development of the district and well-being of residents. Each grant will have significant impact on bringing jobs, improving services and maintaining quality infrastructure in our area.
“I have worked closely with the Peter Becker Community throughout my time in office, and as a member of the House Aging Committee, I know this funding will go far to enhance the services they provide, not just to residents and family members, but to our broader community.
“Likewise, as a former Lansdale Borough councilman who served on the Local Government Committee in the House last session, I had met with Souderton Borough and immediately understood the need to identify funding for the public works building. I appreciated being able to work with Senator Collett to highlight these projects for Governor Wolf’s support, and I look forward to seeing each project to its completion,” he said.
The RACP is administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.