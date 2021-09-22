SOUDERTON — It's been a dozen years since Souderton Area High School moved out of the borough to its current location in Franconia.
"We've come a long way since then. Today we get to break ground on what will be a $40 million walkable village community that will include new homes, new businesses and job opportunities," Colmar-based Select Properties Vice President Brian Grant said as a ceremonial groundbreaking was held Sept. 22 for Towne Gate Commons at the former high school site.
Seventy-four town homes have already been built in the first phase of the development, with another 66 planned. There will also be seven commercial pad sites and a public park including an amphitheater, Grant said. A Dollar General store is slated to be the first of the commercial businesses. A liquor license has already been procured for another of the sites that would be an ideal restaurant site, he said.
"We designed Towne Gate Commons with community in mind. Our goal is to blend what people already love about Souderton with the convenience and accessibility of an urban center," Grant said.
Other groundbreaking speakers included Souderton Borough Council President Brian Goshow.
"It has taken us some time to get here, there's no doubt of that, but maybe that is just a little bit of the spirit of this property," he said.
He remembered being a 10th grade student at the school in 1988 when there were major renovations. A fundraising T-shirt at the time said, "Temporary inconvenience for permanent improvement," he said.
There was temporary inconvenience and patience needed in the Towne Gate Commons project, which came in the wake of the 2008 economic collapse and had to deal with the labor and materials shortages of the pandemic and revisions to the plans to meet the borough's goals, he said.
"The spirit of working together was one that really served us all well," Goshow said.
Mayor John Reynolds said his son was part of the class of 2009, the last to graduate at the school before it moved.
While town homes have been built, the borough has been waiting for commercial development at the site, he said.
"It is finally coming to fruition," he said.
"It's been a long process," Reynolds said. "I'm glad to see it's finally coming to a groundbreaking here today."
Montgomery County Planning Commission Senior Planner Chloe Mohr drafted the agreement between the borough and developer for the plans and was part of the discussions leading up to it.
"They were sometimes complicated, sometimes messy, but I really want to commend both the borough and the developer for their patience and their commitment to really coming up with a good design for this property that will be a real asset to the borough and the county as a whole," Mohr said.
There's a housing crunch in Montgomery County with fewer homes on the market and sales prices rising faster than inflation or household income, she said.
"The county is glad to see new housing being developed, in particular the housing types that are going to be on this site will be more accessible to middle-income residents or anyone who's looking for a modest size home in the county," Mohr said.
"We're glad to also see this as a walkable development reducing car traffic and emissions if residents here can walk to amenities both on the site here," she said, "and within the boroughs of Souderton and Telford, which are all very well connected with the existing sidewalk network."
The property is in the block of Souderton bounded by E. Broad Street (Route 113), School Lane, Chestnut Street and County Line Road.