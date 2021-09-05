LOWER SALFORD — Things were a little different for this year's Harleysville Country Fair Days.
"We didn't know what to expect," said Harleysville Jaycees President Marc Cornish. "Even just planning this one was challenging."
After not holding Country Fair Days last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year it was moved this year from its normal Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend.
That put the schedule at Wednesday, Sept. 1 through Saturday, Sept. 4, but with heavy rains and flash flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida hitting Wednesday, the opening night had to be pushed back to Thursday, leaving one day less for this year's fair.
One of the other differences to be taken into consideration in the planning was that food prices are higher than in 2019 when Country Fair Days was last held, Cornish said. There was also less certainty of how much food would be sold because of the differences in this year's schedule.
A decision was made to scale back the menu options offered by the Jaycees food stand, shortening it to primarily hamburgers/cheeseburgers, pork roll, sausage and hot dogs, along with beverages.
"We had the carnival folks bring in additional trucks for food to kind of supplement that," Cornish said.
The Jaycees food sales are expected to return to the full menu next year, he said.
"We hope to be back to normal, have all of the stands that we normally do, all of the wings, the clams the fries, the chicken fingers, all of that," Cornish said.
More carnival rides are also planned for next year, he said.
"We kind of spaced things out a little bit more," this year, "so it's a little bit fewer rides," he said.
Harleysville Country Fair Days, which is held by the Jaycees at Harleysville Community Center, raises money for several community organizations.
This year's fair probably will not bring in as much as a normal year from fairgoers, but sponsorships were about normal, so the total raised should be comparable to other years, Cornish said.
"The community really seems to be enjoying it," he said.
"I think a lot of people wanted to restart the community. They were excited to do that," he said. "Everybody's been really not in good shape for the past year-and-a-half, so it does seem like everybody was excited to get back into it."
Fireworks, sponsored by Bergey's auto dealerships, were held Friday night.
Cornish estimated that 70 to 80 volunteers, about half of which are Jaycees members, help out with the fair.
"Hope everybody comes out in the spring. We'll be back on Memorial Day just like normal," he said.
The parade, which was not held this year, is also planned to return next year, he said.