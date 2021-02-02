LOWER SALFORD — Harleysville Country Fair Days have been around for more than 50 years.
Last year, though, the annual event that raises thousands of dollars that are then donated to local organizations wasn't held because of social distancing guidelines brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The chair of the committee that operates the Country Fair Days recently emailed the township asking for input on a possible change in the scheduling of this year's fair days, Township Manager Joe Czajkowski said at the Lower Salford Township Board of Supervisors Feb. 2 morning work session meeting.
The fair days, which are part of the Harleysville Jaycees activities, include carnival rides, food, Friday night fireworks and a Saturday parade. That normally takes place the end of the week before Memorial Day.
"Their suggestion is moving it back to sometime later in the summer or in the fall," Czajkowski said.
The township board members said they have no issue with the date being changed.
"We're supportive of however they want to handle it," board member Chris Canavan said.
"They've also talked about, rather than delaying it, do they just do something modified this year and then just look to get back to their normal thing next year," he said.
"It's a wonderful community activity and we don't want to see it go away," Canavan said. "Whatever form it takes this year so that they can be strong to do it next year would be fine with me."
Board Chairman Doug Gifford said even though the fair wasn't held in 2020, Country Fair Days still contributed to organizations that normally receive donations, including Harleysville Community Center and the Lower Salford Township Police Department.
"The guys have the right approach, I think, overall," he said.
"Whatever we can do to help out, fine," Gifford said.
What the Harleysville Country Fair Days will be able to do, though, will depend on the COVID-19 restrictions at the time, he said.