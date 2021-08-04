LOWER SALFORD — Harleysville Country Fair Days will be happening this year.
The annual event by the Harleysville Jaycees to raise money for several local organizations will be on the other side of summer, though, ending on Labor Day weekend instead of its normal Memorial Day weekend.
It runs Wednesday, Sept. 1 through Saturday, Sept. 4, Lower Salford Township Board of Supervisors Chairman Doug Gifford said at the board's Aug. 4 meeting.
"Last year, it was cancelled completely because of the pandemic, but this year the Jaycees wanted to get something on the fairgrounds that people could come out and enjoy themselves and have a good time," he said.
The fireworks are scheduled for Friday, Sept. 3, with a rain date of Saturday, Sept. 4, he said.
"There is, however, no parade this year," Gifford said. "It's a little late to put all that all together, so I know a lot of people are going to miss that."
The meeting included approval of a Country Fair Days proclamation.
The board also approved a proclamation honoring Alexander Gerard Spisak of Boy Scout Troop #178 for earning the Eagle Scout designation.
"His Eagle Scout project was designing, procuring and building a large tool display," Gifford said.
The display was made from an old barn door and contained antique farm tools, he said. It is at the historic township-owned Bergey Mill farmstead, he said.
Spisak worked on the project for 24 hours with 15 scouts, adults and family and friends putting in a combined 97 hours, Gifford said.
"It's really a neat project," he said.