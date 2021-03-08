LOWER SALFORD — Along with helping provide health and safety for community members, a clinic to vaccinate people against COVID-19 highlighted another thing, organizers said.
"Today's just all about a great community partnership," said Ken Keith, vice president of the Harleysville Community Fire Company, at the March 7 clinic at the firehouse.
Running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the clinic in partnership with the neighboring Rann Pharmacy gave the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to 1,000 people.
The persons receiving the vaccine were in phase 1A of the Pennsylvania vaccine rollout plan, which includes persons over 65, persons with medical conditions and health care workers, Kathy Walsh, Rann's pharmacy manager, said.
Sign-ups took place on the Rann website, Keith said.
"There was a registration system online. They could provide their information and be basically approved, come out and take the vaccination," he said.
The clinic was scheduled after Rann contacted the fire company, he said.
"They asked if we could partner up and provide facilities and partner with them to do a fairly large vaccination effort," Keith said. "That's how it came about and I think it's small town America. It's nice because I think community spirit's alive and well and this is a really good example of that."
Pharmacist Ashley Snow, one of Rann's owners, said this was Rann's first large Covid vaccine clinic. That will be followed by the similar clinic in which those who got their first dose on March 7 would get their second dose, she said.
Any future clinics by the pharmacy will depend on vaccine supply and state allocations, Walsh and Snow said.
About 100 volunteers helped with clinic, Keith estimated.
"It's a good mix. It's a lot of volunteers from the fire company, a lot of just local volunteers, people who want to do good, health care professionals, community coming together," Walsh said.
"The fire company was so nice to donate the hall and all the manpower to direct traffic. The police are helping direct traffic. Henning's [Supermarket] donated water. Laura's Pizza donated lunch for the volunteers," she said. "It's a true community effort."
"We're really just trying to bring the whole community together," Snow said. "We're here to serve the community."