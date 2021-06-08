SOUDERTON — After being closed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Souderton Community Pool is open again this year.
"Memorial Day weekend, of course, we had the two really lousy weather days, so our true opening day ended up being Monday, Memorial Day, itself. I think we saw about 200 or so go through that day. It was sort of a nice slow-paced get the feel for the operation and I think it worked out rather well," Borough Manager Mike Coll said at Souderton Borough Council's June 7 meeting.
"This past weekend, of course was extremely warm, so, in contrast, we had 650 through the gate on Saturday and almost 730 on Sunday," he said.
The pool is open to members only on weekends, he said. Daily passes will be available Mondays through Fridays when the pool moves to being open seven days a week on Monday, June 14.
About 1,800 people have membership badges to the pool, Coll said. Since memberships are by family, not each person, he's not sure how many memberships there are, he said.
Pool users are being reminded to check out when they leave, he said.
"That gives us a timeline in case of any incident or whatever. We know who was in and was not in the pool at that particular time," Coll said.
The borough contracted out with Bennington Pool Services for day-to-day operation of the pool this year.
"A number of the guards are returning guards from previous years that are familiar with the Souderton pool," Coll said.
The heat over the past weekend probably made more people interested in getting pool memberships, Mayor John Reynolds said.
"It's going to be a really good season for the pool finally after a year's absence," Reynolds said.
In another matter, the Perseverance (Souderton) Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary is collecting new or gently worn used shoes as a fundraiser for the fire company.
"The more we get, the more money we'll make," said Jill Armentrout, Auxiliary president.
"We're working on getting boxes out in the community and we also have a box at the firehouse outside so you can drop off your shoes," said Auxiliary member Mary Montroy.
There should be "no holes, no tears" in the gently used shoes that are donated, Armentrout said.
In 2019, Auxiliary fundraisers brought in a total of about $30,000 for the fire company, Montroy said.
Along with doing fundraising for the fire company, the Auxiliary also holds some events that are not fundraisers, such as the community Easter egg hunt, Armentrout said.
The shoe collection ends September 30.