HARLEYSVILLE -- As anyone who has studied history knows, history is more than just names and dates of people and events from the past. History is the story of how people lived in various time periods. What the Heckler Plains Folklife Society recreates at Hecklerfest is a re-enactment of a small portion of 18th and 19th Century living. What did people eat; where did the food come from; how important was the garden; what chores did the children have — are just a few of the aspects of colonial life that will be on display in a hands-on presentation at this year’s Hecklerfest.
Scheduled for Saturday, August 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Heckler Plains Farmstead, visitors will have the opportunity to practice tin punching and learn what it was used for, make a quilt square and learn about scherensnitte — the products of their labors are their souvenirs of a day spent as our colonial forebears.
Colonial cooking demonstrations will give visitors an idea of how food was prepared — both over an open fire and in the outdoor bake oven. Children’s games and toys were also a part of everyday colonial life and will be featured as well, along with rug hooking, spinning, butter churning and hand sewing.
Members of the W. S. Hancock Society be transforming the Heckler Farmhouse into an 1820s Tavern. Inns and taverns served as rest stops for those travelling the roads of Montgomery County, as well as gathering places for locals to discuss the news of the day.
Any baseball fans? How about vintage baseball? Members of the Brandywine Baseball Club will be on hand, in uniform, to show visitors how baseball was different in 1864 than it is today AND have planned an actual double header to begin at 11 a.m.
Craft vendors will offer a variety of hand-made items for sale.
Hecklerfest is one of two fundraising events that support the education and restoration programs at the Heckler Farmstead. There is no admission, but visitors may donate at any of the hands-on craft stations.
The Heckler Farmstead is located at the intersection of Morris and Landis Roads (off Routes 63 and 113) in Harleysville. If using GPS, the address is 237 Landis Road, Harleysville, PA. For information call 215-822-7422 (evenings).