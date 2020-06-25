SOUDERTON — It's all about the family.
“Help our Souderton Legion Family take care of Family,” reads a flyer for Warren Royer Post 234 American Legion's upcoming hoagie sale.
Proceeds from the July 11 curbside pickup hoagie sale at the post on Main Street in Souderton will go to help make up for lost wages by post employees during the coronavirus shutdown.
The post actually is a group of “families,” including the Legionnaires; the executive branch; the Home Association, which is the business entity operating the bar; auxiliaries including the Sons of the American Legion and the Auxiliary of the Legion; and the Legion Riders, post Commander Audrey Halteman said.
“All five families wanted to do something to support our employees, which includes our four bartenders and our person who takes excellent care of cleaning our place,” she said.
“They felt that they really wanted to do something to give back to them,” she said. “We did give them two weeks pay, but, of course, bartenders, they go on tips mostly.”
The Legion post closed March 17 and reopened with social distancing restrictions on June 26, she said.
Some of the workers were able to get unemployment compensation while off the job, but others couldn't, she said.
“It's very strange how,” she said, “some people got approved and some did not.”
The post reopening is only for members, including Legionnaires, Auxiliary members and current social members, she said.
“We're not accepting any new members and no guests at this time,” Halteman said.
The hoagie sale, however, is open to anyone, not just members, she said.
Italian, ham or tuna hoagies will be available, with pickups taking place 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 11 in the post parking lot.
There is a $7 donation per hoagie, payable at pick up.
The hoagies must be pre-ordered. Orders will be taken through July 4.
The preferred method of ordering is by emailing hoagiesale234@yahoo.com with the hoagie type and whether it should be with or without onions and the number of each type of hoagies being ordered.
Beginning June 29, orders could also be called in to the post at 215-723-9918.
Along with helping support the workers, the hoagie sale could be a chance for people to get to know about the Legion post, Halteman said.
“We're hoping for a really huge turn-out,” she said.