SOUDERTON — This year's first place finish in the Moyer 5K wasn't the first time Zach Hoagland won the annual run.
Previous wins during the about a dozen years he's been in the race include 2019.
That doesn't mean it gets easier, though.
"You push it every race," said Hoagland, who finished in 15 minutes and 42 seconds. "No matter how many times you've done it, it's still tough."
Hoagland, who said he's been running since he was 12, said he now coaches cross country.
"It can be a lifelong sport. Sure, there's plenty of ups and downs, but it's a beautiful thing to be able to come together and run," said Hoagland, a Hatfield resident.
"It's a really special night tonight because I think it's one of the first times that people have been really able to get together and compete and just sort of have fun," said Hoagland, who works part-time for North Wales Running Company.
Last year's Moyer 5K was cancelled because of the pandemic.
"It was just great to see people out and together again, and really, it's good for the community," said Alycia Geary, the first female finisher, with a 19 minutes, 24 seconds time.
Geary, a Harleysville resident, said she's been running since she was in high school. This was the first time she ran in the Moyer 5K, she said.
"It was good. It was hilly and very humid, but it was great," she said.
People along the course had sprayers out to help cool off the runners, she said.
Geary said she also works for North Wales Running Company.
"I'm just happy to see people out and about. I just love that community events are being back and it's nice to see so many people out exercising again," she said.
The Moyer 5K, now in its 26th year, starts and ends at Souderton Community Park, with participants running a route along streets in Franconia, Telford and Souderton. There is also a 2-mile fitness walk and a kids' 1K run. It is held the second Wednesday of July.
Since the start in 1994, Moyer Indoor/Outdoor has presented 35 high school cross country team members with scholarships from the proceeds of the event.
"I love doing it. I love having everyone out and trying to make it better every year, so if you have ideas, let us know," Moyer Indoor/Outdoor General Manager Bob Williamson, who founded the run, told the attendees.
"We do it for the community and we do it for the cross country scholarships," Williamson said.
The event brings out about 700 runners and walkers and 100 volunteers each year, organizers say.
The runners and volunteers return to the park for awards presentations and food and drinks.
This year's food and drink included 1,200 bottles of water from Grace Community Church; 75 pizzas from Lisa's Pizza; an estimated 25 dozen barbecue sliders from Jesse's Barbecue; ice pops; and almost 400 cans of craft beer from Round Guys and Stable 12.
The race results are posted at pretzelcitysports.com.