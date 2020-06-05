SOUDERTON — Hundreds of people streamed down parts of Main and Broad streets Thursday, June 4, chanting and carrying signs in a peaceful protest against racism and injustice.
“Growing up black in Souderton, I actually lived a very, very privileged life,” said march organizer Veronica Moeller, a Souderton resident and Souderton Area High School graduate studying to become an elementary school teacher.
“I never thought twice about my blackness or that being a thing,” she said.
She since has come to recognize the micro-aggressions that were happening at the time, though, she said.
“This past week, not only for me, but for my community, has been extremely difficult. I have cried so much thinking about my family and how one day I will have to prepare my daughter for how hateful this country can be just because she has brown skin,” Moeller said.
The murder of George Floyd and divisive rhetoric of Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale moved her to organize the Souderton protest, which she did after seeing on social media about Lansdale and Quakertown protests, she said.
“By yesterday morning, this movement started to grow. I am blown away by the support from the community members and community leadership,” she said in opening comments in a parking lot at School Lane and E. Broad Street.
“I know and I understand that conversations about race are difficult. They're uncomfortable, but they're necessary,” Moeller said.
Signs held by participants included “I still can't breathe,” “Enough is enough,” “Black lives matter,” “I will never understand but I stand,” “We will not be silenced” and “Small town racism is a big time problem.”
Pastor Saleem Wright of Household of Faith Deliverance Worship Center of Souderton said if a person with two children focuses on one of the children who is hurting and needs aid at this time, the parent still loves the two equally.
“I'm never once gonna say all lives don't matter, but until black lives matter, all lives don't matter,” he said.
It is incumbent on people to make sure the broken get healed and those who are part of the breaking get the justice they deserve, he said.
Those doing the breaking also need healing, he said.
“The only reason they're breaking other humans is because they're broken themselves,” he said.
“Lord, you came to this earth not to save a color, not to save a party, not to save a movement, but to save people,” Wright prayed.
“Oh God, you gave us the example in your word when you left the 99 and you went after the one, and so, God, the one in this moment is black, the one in this moment is oppressed, the one in this moment is broken and I pray God that we would galvanize ourselves to go after the one just like you did, to not leave them on the sideline, to not explain them away, to not make excuses, to not cry out all lives matter when all lives are not in jeopardy,” he prayed. “I pray God, in the name of Jesus, that this community, Souderton Pennsylvania, would be an example to the world that we care about every single life, no matter the color, no matter the religion, no matter the political affiliation, no matter how much money they have or education they have, but that we care because they are human beings made in the image of God.”
Souderton Mayor John Reynolds quoted from the preamble to the United States Constitution and the Pledge of Allegiance.
“These words were written to mean something, but we are not there yet. We still seek justice for all and liberty for all,” he said.
“As we watched the news of George Floyd last week, as he called out, 'I can't breathe,' we could see plainly that something is seriously wrong, especially for our citizens of color. Our society has not worked for them, but against them,” he said.
“As we assemble here tonight, we must unite with renewed conviction to reach out to our neighbors who may not look like us, knowing that we have the same needs, the same wants, feelings and desires, and together we will work for the betterment of all humanity,” Reynolds said. “In Souderton, black lives matter.”
Montgomery County Commissioners Chairwoman Dr. Valerie Arkoosh raised a connection to COVID-19.
“The pandemic has laid bare all the injustices that we knew were already there to begin with – access to health care, inequality in jobs and in pay, the criminal justice system, houses, access to healthy food, I could go on and on,” she said.
Referring to Floyd's death, she said, “That knee on his neck was a noose as far as I'm concerned and that knee represented 400 years of injustice for black people.”
Arkoosh said she and fellow Commissioner Kenneth Lawrence had earlier in the day taken the strongest action they could against Gale, formally censuring him.
She also reminded the attendees to practice social distancing to slow the spread of the virus.
“We are going to get through this, but we're only going to get through this if we hang together as a community and we show kindness to one another and care for one another,” Arkoosh said.
State Rep. Steve Maligari, D-53, was the final speaker before the group began the walk along E. Broad Street to Main Street, then headed up Main Street to the borough parking lot at Hillside Avenue and Main Street.
“We have to remember the names of George Floyd, of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, many others that have died under the hands of injustice,” Maligari said.
“We also have to remember that our communities work really hard to practice good community policing and building those relationships in our neighborhoods,” he said. “It takes work. It takes time. It takes trust. Steps like this build that trust, and I'm so proud to see so many people here, able to march in unity together peacefully to say yes, black lives do matter.”
Chants during the walk included “No justice, no peace,” “This is what democracy looks like,” “Silence is violence,” “Hey, hey, ho, ho, racism has got to go” and “Black lives matter.”
“We are here because we want all people to have and to receive equal access to justice,” Pastor Jennifer Ericksen Morales, of Souderton Mennonite Church, told the marchers at the Main and Hillside parking lot.
“We are here today, but my question is, where will you be tomorrow?” she said.
Change will not be accomplished in one night, she said.
This is a community that is committed to each other, she said.
“There are no enemies with us today. There are only neighbors and friends. I know that together we can, as that well-known quote says, we can be the change we wish to see in the world,” she said.
“We stand together committed to change and demanding an end to racism and violence toward people of color in our country,” Morales said.
An eight minute, 46 second moment of silence was then held, signifying the length of time the Minneapolis police officer who has since been fired and charged with second degree murder, knelt on George Floyd's neck.
During the silence, Moeller repeated Floyd's last words.
“This doesn't end here. This doesn't stop today. This is the beginning,” Moeller said as she and crowd members pledged to do their part.
“We all — all of us — have work to do,” Moeller said as the crowd headed into the street for the return march.