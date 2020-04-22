"In Retrospect," the 50- and 100-year-old news from the Souderton Independent that normally runs each week comes from microfilmed copies of the newspaper at Indian Valley Public Library, which is currently closed under the state's shelter-in-place guidelines. "In Retrospect" will return as soon as possible when the files again can be accessed.
Bob Keeler
