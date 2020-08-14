FRANCONIA — This year's Indian Creek Foundation Roll, Stroll & Run won't all be happening at one time like it normally would.
Instead, it's going virtual and it will be from Aug. 22 through Sept. 19.
“There's a four-week window this year for folks to run or walk or ride on any route they want,” said Brett Wells, director of development at the non-profit organization that provides services for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“If they're fans of our existing routes, those are still available for download online to use those,” Wells said, “or folks can go out and pretty much go wherever they want.”
The participants can also decide how far they want to walk, run or ride.
“I think the important thing for us was that we be able to continue keeping people connected with the organization and the history of the event and provide the benefit to a lot of our residential programs and some of our homes in particular that depend on the funds every year,” Wells said. “We really couldn't just skip it and go without for a year.”
The event, which generally draws more than 300 participants and volunteers, is Indian Creek Foundation's biggest event of the year, he said.
Proceeds go toward renovations in several of Indian Creek Foundation's 24 residential care homes.
That includes work such as kitchen or bedroom modifications or increasing accessibility, Wells said.
“A lot of the folks in our homes are getting older and they have some of the same issues with aging that we're all going to have, so we need to make some accommodations so their homes are still comfortable for them to live in,” he said.
Registration for the 29th annual Roll, Stroll & Run opened on Aug. 5 and ends Sept. 19. Information and registration are available at rollandstroll.com.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic restrictions on gatherings, the activities on the ICF campus that normally happened after the runners, walkers and riders completed their courses, won't be happening this year.
There will, however, be a drive-through kick-off party 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25 at the Indian Creek Foundation campus on Cowpath Road, Wells said. It will include distribution of the Roll, Stroll & Run t-shirt, other give-aways and music. The first car arriving that night will win a free adult registration for the 2021 Roll, Stroll & Run.
There are also plans during the month-long event window for videos and prize drawings for people using the hashtag #icfrsr2020 for Indian Creek Foundation social media postings, Wells said.