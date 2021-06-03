FRANCONIA — COVID-19 delayed this year's Indian Valley Chamber of Commerce annual awards dinner, but didn't stop it from happening.
Normally held in January, it was instead held June 1. The awards are for the 2020 year.
"I think we can all agree that 2020 has thrown us a few curveballs," Chamber President Courtney Covelens said during her president's message at the dinner held at Indian Valley Country Club.
"Things were going great until they came to an abrupt halt because of the global pandemic," she said. "It has impacted everyone in different ways and required us to pivot sharply."
The Chamber provided pandemic-related information and distributed more than 500 personal protective equipment kits to members, she said.
The year also included Hatfield Chamber of Commerce's merging into the Indian Valley Chamber, she noted.
This year's winner of the Charles H. Allebach, Jr. Community Service Award is Souderton Area School District Superintendent Frank T. Gallagher.
"Souderton was one of the very few districts to be open and offer in-person learning and virtual learning this school year," Chamber Executive Director Steven Hunsberger said. "Opening the school district to in-person learning was not an easy decision, however Dr. Gallagher, with the support of the Souderton Area School District Board of Directors, provided the leadership needed to put into place the protocols necessary for the safe return to school for students, faculty and staff."
Gallagher said he didn't do that by himself, pointing to district staff and board members who helped make it possible.
"Together we worked as a team to make sure this happened," he said.
He described it as a "crazy year," but a successful one.
"We did it, but I have to tell you, the community support was unbelievable," Gallagher said. "The support that we received from our business community and parents was just unreal."
"Frank, I do want you to know I was never so proud this year as to tell my colleagues when I met with them virtually across the state that our schools are open in person," Hunsberger said. "Thanks for allowing me to do that."
The Cornerstone of the Community Award went to two businesses, the first time that's happened, Hunsberger said. The award goes to a small business.
The winners are Broad Theater and Broad Street Italian Cuisine & Pizzeria, which are next to each other and have adjoining lobbies and similar marquee signs.
"We are recognizing these two businesses for their collaborative operation," Hunsberger said.
They have helped bring commerce and foot traffic back to the West Broad area, he said.
"When you sit in the restaurant or walk into the theater, it feels different than it did, obviously, but it feels good," he said. "They've changed the feeling of the entire neighborhood."
Both put a lot of thought and attention to detail into the renovations of their buildings, state Rep. Steve Malagari, D-53rd Dist., said.
"I appreciate you investing in the community here and I appreciate you continuing to be role models for those that want to be revitalizing other towns and former business districts," Malagari said.
"The Cornerstone of the Community Award is especially meaningful because [Broad Theater co-owner'] Kyle [Hoff] and I, in addition to having a passion to rehab old buildings, really wanted to see the theater become a vibrant part of the Souderton community," said Broad co-owner Charlie Crown. "I won't say this was an easy project, but it was a fun and rewarding one and Kyle and I want to thank the community for how they continue to support Broad Theater by showing up."
The theater, which had been closed since 2006, reopened in November of 2020.
Broad Street Italian Cuisine & Pizzeria is owned and operated by the Sowhangar family.
A lot of work and attention to detail went into the more than two years of renovations to the building, David Sowhangar Jr. said.
The credit doesn't belong to the family, though, David Sowhangar Sr. said.
"Every morning, we came before the Lord and we said, Lord, hold us by hand and guide us," David Sr. said. "He brought everything that we needed and he's the one that needs to get all the glory."
David Jr., a 2007 Souderton Area High School graduate, said the work helps revitalize that part of town, following in the footsteps of work done in other parts of Souderton.
""We did it to give back to the community and just try to do our part," he said.
The Pillar of the Community Award, given to a large business, went to the Almac Group, which has its North American headquarters in Lower Salford.
The company was involved in the creation of the COVID-19 vaccinations, which happened in much less time than vaccines are usually developed, Hunsberger said.
"Honestly, it's incredible that we're sitting here together in June without masks on for most of us. That's amazing, and that's due to these folks over here. That's pretty cool," Hunsberger said. "Not only did Almac make a significant impact on the local community, but really the entire world, if you think about it."
Almac has more than 5,600 employees globally and 1,500 in Montgomery County, Mark Rohlfing, vice president of operations, Almac Clinical Services, said.
"Like everyone in this room, Almac has faced many unprecedented challenges over the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic," he said. "However, we have been blessed and we've been fortunate to be a part of the solution to that pandemic."
Almac contributed to more than 140 studies or programs for vaccinations or treatments of COVID-19, including the Pfizer vaccine, he said.
The work continues to expand the number of people that can benefit, he said.
Citations from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and Senate were presented by Maligari to each of the award winners. The House citations were sponsored by himself and state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick, R-147th Dist., Malagari said. The Senate citations were sponsored by state Senators Bob Mensch, R-24th Dist., Maria Collett, D-12th Dist., and Katie Muth, D-44th Dist., he said.