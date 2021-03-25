SELLERSVILLE — In his introduction to the March 24 "Resilience!" panel discussion on surviving and thriving, Indian Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Steven Hunsberger set the scene.
"Twenty twenty and 2021 have certainly been a time of swiftly changing circumstances that have challenged even the strongest individuals and organizations," he said.
"We have been presented with opportunities and everyone needed to pivot — there's that word you've heard a lot this year," he said, "to deal with the challenges that were presented to them."
What followed was discussion from representatives of six IV Chamber of Commerce members speaking about subtopics of planning, grit, mindset, compassion, vulnerability and hope in connection with the overall surviving and thriving theme.
Almac Group, which has its North American headquarters in Lower Salford, was the presenting sponsor.
"We feel very proud to have these folks in our chamber of commerce and our community and they have done so much for the healthcare of the country and the world," Hunsberger said, noting Almac's involvement in the development of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination.
Most of the packing and distribution for the vaccine study was done at the local plant and in Northern Ireland, with Durham, N.C. facilities helping with project leadership and pharmacy support, said Mark Rohlfing, vice president of operations for Almac Clinical Services.
"Really, our number one resource is our people. You can have the greatest facilities in the world. You can have great computer systems and equipment, but unless you've got great people that are dedicated to use those tools to be successful, then you're really not going to get anywhere," Rohlfing said.
Flexibility is very important, he said, noting that along with the worldwide pandemic the company which is headquartered in Northern Ireland has to also respond to Brexit, the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union.
"You're not going to be able to do things the same way that you might have done that in the past," Rohlfing said, "and if you try to hold on to your normal business practices, you're just going to make it tougher for yourself."
About half of the local Almac employees work in positions including on the factory floor, laboratories or warehousing, he said.
"It's not something that you can do at home, so those folks needed to know that they were coming to a place that was safe as possible for them," he said.
Some of the precautions taken were social distancing and staggered shifts, he said.
The company had also planned ahead and provided computers for the other half of the employees who are working from home, he said.
Kyle Hoff, co-owner of the recently reopened Broad Theater in Souderton and president of Hoff Properties, LLC, which revitalizes old buildings and has 15 commercial tenants in those buildings, said he worked with the tenant businesses and did things such as deferring rent or modifying leases during the pandemic.
"I think just being kind and compassionate was a big part of it," he said, "seeing things from their perspective instead of just being like, 'this is what the lease says, you gotta do it.'"
Several of the tenant businesses were innovative in setting up new ways to bring in revenue, he said. Broad Street Grind started offering deliveries, he said.
Things also changed for Harleysville Party Rental, he said.
"When Covid happened in March and April, literally all the parties were cancelled," Hoff said.
That part of the business ended, but there were also new customers, he said.
"Churches started renting tents from them. Restaurants started renting tents from them," he said.
"They had to change their mindset and be flexible," Hoff said. "I think that's been the key to a lot of it."
Tracey Piechocki, president of Illustrated Designs, Inc., spoke about the importance of moving from a fixed mindset to a growth mindset.
"In the fixed mindset, this is where we're avoiding challenges and we give up easy. We see effort as not being worth it and we ignore criticisms and feedback. We also feel threatened by others success," she said.
A growth mindset "is where we embrace challenges, we persist in the face of setbacks, we see effort as the path to greater things, we learn from our criticisms," Piechocki said.
"Going into a growth mindset can get uncomfortable, but this is where we go to gain greater success and gain resilience," she said, "so to improve our personal and our work lives, we need to get out of our comfort zones and work on having a growth mindset."
Mindset exercises include embracing failure and learning from every opportunity, she said.
"What's interesting is a lot of us are perfectionists and perfectionism is this unattainable false thing that we're reaching for, and since it doesn't exist what it actually winds up doing is it forces us to not even take one step forward because we're always afraid of making a mistake," Piechocki said, "but we learn more from our mistakes than we do our successes, so I always say that life teaches you lessons until you learn them, so you might as well learn them as fast as you can."
Ed Brubaker, president of Living Branches, said compassion is one of the core values of the senior housing and continued care provider.
"We always were thinking about what is our residents' experience and how can we work at that and how could we be compassionate at what we do," he said. "For us, it was about putting ourselves in the shoes of those we serve and trying to be as creative as possible."
Parts of the industry are highly regulated, he said.
"That impacted what we could and couldn't do, but we had to be creative within those regulations," Brubaker said.
That included buying computer tablets for residents to use to stay in contact with family members when visitors were not allowed because of the pandemic, he said.
He also spoke about the importance of "Get to yes."
"No is the easy answer, right? You just say no, that's the end of the conversation," he said. "Yes requires creativity. It requires thought."
Get to yes often involves doing small things that have a big meaning to the person on the receiving end, he said.
Souderton Area School District Superintendent Frank Gallagher said it was a high priority to have the district open in September with in-person classes while also offering an online option after the school buildings were ordered closed last March.
"We opened up the day after Labor Day and we've been open ever since. We're the only school district in Montgomery County that has been able to accomplish that. I'm proud of that," Gallagher said. "We've had some [COVID-19] cases, but there's no evidence of school spread."
His recommendation to open the schools for in-person classes was first and foremost for the students' learning and mental health, he said, but he was also concerned that "if we went all virtual, hundreds of people would've been furloughed because you don't need bus drivers, you don't need as many food service workers."
There are also many parents in the district working in jobs in which they could not work from home, he said.
One of the things learned during the past year was the importance of building functional teams, he said.
"I think it was that culture of teamwork and that culture of collaboration that has really helped us get through this year," Gallagher said.
Suzi Berry, owner of Travel Haus, Inc., was born and raised in Beirut, Lebanon, where her family was refugees during that country's civil war in the 1970s and 1980s.
"I remember my mom coming to our school, I was in the second grade," Berry said, "pulling us out of school because the shooting started in our area."
Berry came to the United States in her early 20's, was hired at Travel Haus in 1993 and bought the company in 2005, she said.
"Twenty twenty was supposed to be our biggest year," she said.
"We were busy," she said. "The week that we shut down, I was supposed to take a group of 25 people to Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon."
That was going to be the first time she had put together a tour going to Lebanon, she said.
Other tour groups that had to be cancelled included ones to Spain and Athens, she said.
The shutdowns have affected many people connected to the travel business, she said.
"It starts with a travel agent, a tour company, a hotel, airplane, museums, restaurants, a lot of different venues that are linked together," Berry said.
Initially the shutdowns were expected to soon be over, she said.
"Here a year later, we're still going through it, but I do have hope," she said. "We're seeing that two weeks ago, the business started to pick up and we're looking forward to travel again."
About 100 people viewed the discussion, about half in person at Sellersville Theater, where it was held, and the other half online. The hybrid event was the first one by Indian Valley Chamber of Commerce in the past 13 months that included a live audience, Hunsberger said.
Everyone has had different experiences and dealt in different ways with those experiences during the pandemic, but we have all also endured something in common, he said.
"We've learned and we've had to grow. We've experienced pain, we've learned to do things in a different way, all in a really short period of time, and at the very least, it's been exhausting, but it's also been an opportunity to learn new ways to do business, new ways to interact with colleagues and lead groups," Hunsberger said, "and while it's certainly been an unsettling time, it's also full of opportunity and it allows each of us to step back, examine where we're at, but also to lead and create a better community and we do this by meeting with one another, we do this by listening with each other and hearing stories and learning from one another."