TELFORD — Even though the Indian Valley Public Library building isn't open to the public during the coronavirus pandemic, there's still a lot going on.
“We still are providing as much as we can for our residents,” Jocelyn Rose, the library's development officer, said in a telephone interview.
That includes things for both adults and children, she said.
“We are getting a lot of response for our storytimes,” she said.
Those include the ones on Facebook by Robbie Fischer, the library's youth services assistant, that are presented live Tuesday mornings at 10 a.m. and Thursday evenings at 7 p.m.
“That seems to be super popular,” Rose said. “People really love those and they're really engaged.”
The Tuesday, March 31 storytime reached 1,500 people, she said.
Other things available include eBooks, audio books, streaming video and e-magazines.
Residents who don't have a library card can get one even while the library is closed.
“We have the link on our Facebook and our website,” Rose said. “It gives everyone an access to all of our online resources, which is really exciting.”
Some events that would have been held at the library are now being shifted to virtual events, she said.
That includes the Edible Book Festival.
“You bake an edible rendition of your favorite book or something from your favorite book and then take a picture,” Rose said.
The pictures will be sent to the library to be judged, she said. There will be three age categories — children, teenagers and adults, she said.
“We're gonna have a live voting session, and after that we'll have a winner,” Rose said.
The library is currently also offering free access to online resources, including Ancestry.com, that previously was only available by subscription, she said.
Indian Valley Public Library, which closed March 13, is currently scheduled to reopen May 1.
Materials that were taken out from the library before it closed should be kept at home, rather than returned during the closure, the library said. That's to avoid being overburdened with returned items and because the materials that were taken out will have to be sanitized and quarantined before being put back in circulation, Rose said.
“Just for our own safety and the safety of the library, we want people to keep their books until this kind of dies down a bit,” she said.
There will not be any fines for materials that were out during the closure, she said.
“We will be back,” Rose said. “We are only temporarily closed. We will definitely be back.”
A list of activities and resources available from the library during the coronavirus was provided by Rose and follows:
- How to sign up for a library card at home. Don't have a library card? Click https://bit.ly/33DG4Jy to apply for a temporary library card! Access all of our online resources – eBooks, audiobooks, streaming video, e-magazines for free. Open to residents of the SASD and Montgomery County. Valid for 6 months. Please share this with your neighbors.
- Check online calendar for virtual events
- Virtual Edible Book Festival
- Registration is April 11, Picture submission is April 16, Voting is April 18
- All ages are welcome to participate
- Virtual Storytime on Facebook Live w/ Mr. Robbie (all ages), Tuesdays at 10 AM and Thursdays at 7 PM
- Virtual Choose Your Own Adventure Library Read-Aloud Club w/ Ms. Nicole, Mondays at 4 pm
- Check https://www.youtube.com/indianvalleylibrary/ for tutorials and other content
- Wacky Wednesdays https://ivplkids.wordpress.com/wacky-wednesdays-3/ and Science Saturdays https://ivplkids.wordpress.com/science-saturdays-4/
- Online Resources Page for kids and families https://ivplkids.wordpress.com/free-onlineeducational-resources/
- Scavenger Hunts https://ivplkids.wordpress.com/scavenger-hunts/
- Downloadable eBooks and audiobooks through Axis360 (added 120 new titles in March) and OverDrive--plus new resources--RomanceBookCloud and AudioBookCloud
- Home access to Ancestry.com Streaming video through RBDigital--includes AcornTV, IndieFlix, Great Courses
- Language learning through Mango Languages
- Magazines and Comics and Graphic Novels through RBDigital
- Answering patron questions via reference email account
- Posting on Facebook daily to inform patrons about events, celebrations and observances that IVPL would normally present physical displays
- Readying carts of books and other resources to purchase once library opens
- Making Possible Additions to our online resources - Looking into adding streaming movies through hoopla – stay tuned.
**Be sure to remind patrons not to return books during this time to cut down on the spread of germs and make the clean-up easier for us when we return—no fines will be incurred during this time for any and all signed out library materials**
Note to readers: “In Retrospect,” the 50- and 100-year-old news from the Souderton Independent that normally runs each week comes from microfilmed copies of the newspaper at Indian Valley Public Library. With the library closed, “In Retrospect” is currently unavailable, but will return as soon as possible.