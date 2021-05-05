SOUDERTON — Indian Valley Public Library is getting a new roof.
"It'll finally be nice to have a roof that's not leaking," library President Alexander Grande said at the May 3 Souderton Borough Council meeting at which the $199,890 bid from Banes Roofing Inc. to do the work was approved.
Grande thanked the borough for its help in the library getting a $97,480 state Keystone Grant to help pay for the new roof. The rest of the cost will be paid for with existing library funds, he said.
"The numbers came in high," Borough Manager Mike Coll said of the bids. Banes had the lowest price, but all four bids were similar, he said.
"We are in a time where construction materials are extremely high," he said. "That's rippling throughout the building industry and I think that some of the reason for the high pricing is because of material costs in particular."
The library on Church Avenue in Telford is in the former Telford Elementary School. Banes, which is also based in Telford, has done work for the library previously, Coll said.
The approval was done at the Souderton meeting because the grant has to go through a municipality, he said following the meeting.
"The way it's set up, the money can't go directly to the library, so it goes through a municipal host," Coll said.
In another matter at the meeting, final conditional approval was given for phase 2B of Towne Gate Commons on the former Souderton Area High School site in the block between N. School Lane, E. Chestnut Street, County Line Road and E. Broad Street (Route 113).
Phase 2B, which itself will have two phases, is set to be the final part of the redevelopment of the site, which the school moved from in 2009.
"It's not coming to a final resolution, but it is coming to hopefully a fast forward state. I think we're all happy about that," Mayor John Reynolds said at the meeting.
The overall plan for the site is a mix of residential and commercial buildings, but only townhouses have been built so far. Phase 2B will include the first commercial building, a Dollar General store on County Line Road, along with additional homes and commercial spaces.
"We're looking at roughly about an 18-month construction period for phase one and then after the 18 months, phase two should begin," Coll said. "Possibly within 36 months or so, we'll see significant completion of the project."
"I hope the first phase is a success and hopefully we don't have to wait 36 months for the second," council member Richard Godshall said.