SOUDERTON — As businesses, families and individuals respond to the coronavirus, the Indian Valley Chamber of Commerce is using a new hashtag #IndianValleyTogether.
It's also helping spread the word about how that's happening.
“We are looking for these uplifting stories where businesses and the community can support each other and start getting back to what we do well here,” said Indian Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Steven Hunsberger.
One Village Coffee's Creative Coffee program is an example of that, he said.
“Employees are used to getting free coffee at work — it's a way to chat with each other, take a break, and have a relaxing (or fueling) moment. With most individuals working remotely, that benefit no longer exists. The Creative Office Coffee program is designed for you, as an employer, to provide an employee benefit by providing your employees a coupon code to purchase specialty coffee at a discounted rate. The best part is, 15% of all purchases will go to the Keystone Opportunity Center in supporting their ongoing efforts within our community,” One Village Coffee wrote in information distributed to other Indian Chamber of Commerce members.
The offer isn't only open to businesses, though, Hunsberger said.
“Anybody can go and buy it for themselves,” he said in a telephone interview.
“If they put the promo code in, it's 25 percent off,” he said. “Fifteen percent of the purchase price will go to Keystone Opportunity Center.”
"The program was originally designed for chamber members, but we decided to open it up for anyone to utilize with the hope to raise as much as we can for Keystone Opportunity Center. This is a great way for us to come together in support of our community during this time,” One Village Coffee President Andrea Hackman wrote in response to an emailed question for this article.
The code to get the discount and have the donation made to Keystone Opportunity Center is COMETOGETHER.
Another example of things that are happening comes from Get It Got It, Hunsberger said.
The company, which does screen printing, embroidery and promotions, offered to print T-shirts with the logo of other Indian Valley Chamber of Commerce businesses and the #IndianValleyTogether hashmark. The businesses then can give customers the link to a website on which the shirts are available for purchase, information distributed through the Chamber of Commerce said. The shirts sell for $25.
“Get It Got It will then give back $10 of that T-shirt sale to the business,” Hunsberger said.
There are no limitations on how that money can be used by the receiving businesses, Get It Got It wrote in the information.
“Pay your laid off employees, keep your lights on, donate to another fundraiser or cause — the sky is the limit!” the company said.
The portion of the purchase price that goes to Get It Got It is only covering its costs to make the shirts, Hunsberger said.
“They're not making any money on this, but we feel like it's a really nice way for the community to support their favorite small business,” he said.
“The Indian Valley prides itself on coming together during times of need. Small businesses are the backbone of our community,” Get It Got It wrote in the information distributed to Indian Valley Chamber of Commerce members.
Distributing information about some of the good things being done can help encourage others to think about ways they can help, Hunsberger said.
“If we can act as encouragement for others, that's what it's all about,” he said.