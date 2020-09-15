SOUDERTON — The search for a new police chief is narrowing down.
“It's moving right along. We are down to six candidates,” Mayor John Reynolds, who with Souderton Borough Council members Julie Munden and Daryl Littlefield, are on a committee formed for the police chief search, said at council's Sept. 14 meeting.
Police Chief James Leary, who was hired as Souderton's chief in 2010 and previously served with the Rockledge Borough and Abington Township departments, is scheduled to retire the end of this year.
Oral interviews of the six top candidates by four police chiefs and the committee are scheduled to take place Sept. 26, Reynolds said.
“I'm really looking forward to seeing them face to face and listening to what they say,” he said.
In other matters at the meeting:
• Nick Mancini, a junior at Souderton Area High School, was appointed to serve as council's junior councillor through June 30, 2022.
The junior councillor position attends council meetings and can take part in discussions. The junior councillor does not have a vote on the council.
Council member Dan Yocum, a former junior councillor who made the motion to appoint Mancini, said he had been recommended by his math teacher.
Following the meeting, Mancini said he is on the lacrosse team and plays saxophone.
He said he has always had an interest in local politics.
“I'm feeling it out with this and I really think I'm gonna enjoy it a lot and I'll do my best to help,” he said.
• The board adopted the 2015 edition of the International Fire Code.
“That would join in with our other building codes and assist with our permitting and inspections,” Borough Manager Mike Coll said during the meeting.
The borough has previously adopted the building codes and property maintenance codes, but this is the first time it adopted the International Fire Code, he said following the meeting.
“We're finding that there are some circumstances where we really should have the fire code in place to help answer some of the questions, primarily with commercial buildings,” he said.