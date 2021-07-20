FRANCONIA — When a planned upgrade to the playground in Franconia Community Park, including adding Americans with Disabilities Act access, is completed, all the children will be able to be play there.
A $200,000 grant from JBS USA would pay for the work, Township Manager Jon Hammer said during the work session portion of the Franconia Township Board of Supervisors July 19 meeting. The meat packing company has a plant in Franconia.
"The grant would include upgrading the playground to make it an inclusive playground, an ADA accessible playground, something that could be a great benefit to the township," Hammer said.
Board member David Fazio asked if the grant would require the township to put up a matching amount.
"It's an outright grant, no matching funds," Hammer said.
Board member Robert Nice asked if the $200,000 would cover the total costs.
"Great question," Hammer said.
The playground is still in the design phase, he said.
"The playground that's up there is approximately 5,500 square feet. To make it an inclusive playground, first you have to put down a rubberized surface. To put a rubberized surface down on 5,500 square footage of space would cost approximately $100,000. You would also need to add play equipment, which would be another $80,000-$90,000, in that range," he said. "So to answer your question, I think it would be very close to the total amount."
There could also be other additions made, such as more benches, he said. The township has funds that could be used if needed for additional work, he said later in answer to another question from Nice.
The plans include adding at least one path from the playground to the parking lot, Hammer said.
The township Public Works department will do the work for the pathway and the foundation for the rubberized surface, he said.
In answer to a question from Fazio about when the work would be done, Hammer said the design work is expected to be completed this year with the construction taking place next spring.
Under the agreement, which was approved by the board at the meeting, a sign will be placed at the playground for the next 15 years including the JBS logo and name along with the names of others involved in the project.