FRANCONIA — Following a three week shutdown because of the coronavirus, the JBS Souderton beef packing plant reopened Monday, April 20.
At the end of March, the company said the plant would have a temporary production reduction after management members, who had flu-like symptoms, were sent home to self-monitor. That was followed by published reports that Enock Benjamin, a 70-year-old union steward at the plant, died April 3 from virus-related causes and that other workers at the plant had tested positive.
A wide range of measures are being taken at the Souderton plant and other JBS facilities to prevent the spread of the virus, Cameron Bruett, head of corporate affairs for JBS USA, wrote in an email.
“Today, every JBS USA facility temperature checks 100% of the workforce before they enter a facility. We use hand-held thermometers and thermal imaging technology to screen every team member and immediately send sick team members home. We also provide and require face masks to be worn at all times on company property. No one is forced to come to work and no one is punished for being absent for health reasons,” he wrote.
The company has also implemented the following measures, he wrote:
- Promoting physical distancing by staggering starts, shifts and breaks, and increasing spacing in cafeterias, break and locker rooms, including plexiglass dividers in key areas;
- Increasing sanitation and disinfection efforts, including whole facility deep-cleaning every day;
- Hiring dedicated staff whose only job is to continuously clean facilities, including common areas beyond the production floor;
- Removing vulnerable populations from facilities, offering full pay and benefits;
- Requiring sick team members to stay home from work;
- Waiving short-term disability waiting periods;
- Relaxing attendance policies so people don’t come to work sick;
- Providing free 100% preventative care to all team members enrolled in the company’s health plan;
- Offering free LiveHealth Online services for team members enrolled in the company’s health plan that allow for virtual doctor visits at no cost;
- Educating and encouraging team members to practice social distancing at home and in the community outside of work; and
- Restricting access to facilities and not allowing visitors.
The local plant, which is on Allentown Road in Franconia, was formerly Moyer Packing, later known as Mopac.
A little more than 1,400 union members work there, along with additional administrative and management non-union personnel, Wendell Young IV, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1776, said in a previous article.
There is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19, according to information on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.
“Foodborne gastrointestinal (GI) viruses, like norovirus and hepatitis A, can make people ill through contaminated food. SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, is a virus that causes respiratory illness,” the information says.