FRANCONIA — The JBS Souderton beef packing plant is one of at least four meat plants in Pennsylvania that was temporarily closed because of COVID-19, according to The Associated Press and published reports.
Enock Benjamin, of Philadelphia, a 70-year old union steward at the JBS plant, died April 3 from “respiratory failure brought on by the pandemic virus,” the Philadelphia Inquirer reported April 10
The JBS plant had previously announced that it temporarily reduced production because management members had flu-like symptoms and that those people were sent home to self-monitor for two weeks with operations at the plant expected to return to normal on April 14.
Along with the JBS Souderton plant, CTI Foods hamburger-grinding plant in King of Prussia, Empire Kosher Poultry Inc. in Mifflintown, and Cargill Meat Solutions in Hazleton closed for the coronavirus, Wendell Young IV, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1776, which represents workers at all four plants, said in the Inquirer article.
In a separate telephone interview with MediaNews Group, Young said his union represents a little more than 1,400 workers at the JBS plant, which also has administrative and management employees that are not part of the union.
As of April 8, the plant had 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases among hourly workers, he said.
Everyone associated with the plant knew Benjamin, Young said.
“He was the chief shop steward. He's been a very important part of that plant for both the union members and management because of how much everyone at that plant really respected him,” Young said.
Benjamin worried about others more than himself, Young said.
“It's just so sad that the person who was working for everyone else's best interests more than anyone is the one who succumbed to this virus,” he said.
JBS worked with Benjamin and other union representatives to try to make sure proper procedures were being followed to prevent the spread of the virus, Young said.
“They're very good at these plants at sanitation protocols, especially in this kind of facility, and this is the biggest facility of its kind east of Chicago,” he said. “They have a lot of experience at having a clean plant and a well sanitized plant, but this germ doesn't just travel from surface contact. It travels in the air.”
It's difficult to do social distancing at meat plants, he said.
“I'm not saying it's impossible. I'm just saying it's hard to separate everybody,” he said. “Certain parts of the operation, people are gonna come in close contact.”
The union will work with the company to reopen the plant in a way that is safe for everyone, he said.
“Before they reopen that plant, we want to make sure that all the proper protocols are in place to help best protect everyone who works there, everyone from the plant manager on down,” Young said, “but also to help protect the community.”
The Inquirer reported the following planned precautions:
“Among the precautions the company plans to take when the Souderton plant reopens: promoting physical distancing by staggering starts, shifts, and breaks, and increasing spacing in cafeterias and break and locker rooms; dedicating staff to continuously clean facilities; temperature-testing team members when they enter the complex; providing extra personal protective equipment, including protective masks; removing vulnerable employees from the plant with full pay and benefits; and relaxing attendance policies so people don’t come to work sick,” the article said.
The World Health Organization, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say COVID-19 cannot be spread through food, the article reported.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.