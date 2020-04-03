FRANCONIA — The local JBS beef packing plant has temporarily partially closed because of the COVID-19 virus, according to published reports.
In a www.beefmagazine.com article posted March 31, JBS spokesman Cameron Bruett was quoted writing in an email, "The JBS Souderton Pa., beef production facility has temporarily reduced production because several senior management team members have displayed flu-like symptoms."
"Out of an abundance of caution, these team members have been sent home to self-monitor their health in light of the continued spread of coronavirus (COVID-19)," the email continued. "We anticipate the facility will return to normal operations on April 14, 2020."
The plant on Allentown Road in Franconia was formerly Moyer Packing, later known as Mopac.
About 2,500 head of cattle are butchered there per day and Saturday shifts were recently added because of high demand, in part because of panic buying by grocery shoppers, the article reported.