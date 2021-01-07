TELFORD — A former Telford Borough Council member is back on the board.
Jeffrey Maxwell, who previously served on council, was appointed Jan. 4 to replace James Schaeffer, who resigned after nine-and-a-half years on the board, Borough Manager Mark Fournier said.
"Jim Schaeffer was a very good councilman and Jeff Maxwell was a very good councilman and he decided to come back onto council," Fournier said. "They asked him and he agreed to come back onto council. He wanted to get back in and serve his community."
"Telford is a vibrant community and I want to be part in continually serving the best interests of our town. Donating my time and energy to council helps give back to a great town," Maxwell wrote in a letter to council, Fournier said.
Maxwell resigned from council in 2018 because of scheduling conflicts, the Souderton Independent reported at the time. He started on council in 2000, Fournier said.