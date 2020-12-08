SOUDERTON — Ken Keith continues as president and Donna Scheuren as vice president following Souderton Area School Board's Dec. 7 reorganization meeting.
Superintendent Frank Gallagher congratulated both following the votes at the virtual meeting.
“Mrs. Scheuren, you bring a passion to this role that is amazing and the work that you do in this role is above and beyond what you're required to do,” Gallagher said, describing Scheuren as “an advocate for all members of our community.”
Gallagher also thanked both for their leadership.
“You have led us as the board through the most challenging times this district has ever had,” he told Keith.
The board and administration strive to make the best decisions, he said.
“Sometimes they're hard. The best decisions are sometimes risks, but we do it as a team,” Gallagher said.
“I enjoy what I do. I enjoy serving in the public and I believe fully in our district and our community,” Keith said.
It's a privilege to be on the board and an honor to serve with the other board members, he said.
“You guys make the work great. You guys make the work fun. You guys make the work remarkable. Our outcomes speak for themselves,” Keith said.
“Standing side by side with each and every one of you to make our district stronger is an amazing opportunity,” he told his fellow board members.
“We've come an incredibly long way, we have a long way to go,” Keith said, “and I have absolutely no doubt in my mind that this board is ready to go for a whole 'nother year and that we're ready to get the job done again.
Scheuren said when new members join the board, they are told they will get a handle on things after a few years on the board.
“I think it's almost comical in that no matter how many years of service we have under our belt, there seems to be an ever changing, ever moving target for all board members and certainly this year and the year prior put many challenges in front of the administration and the board,” Scheuren said.
“More importantly, I think and I hope that our community was able to see first hand just how vital it is for school board members to have vast arrays of experience and knowledge in a multitude of areas,” she said, “to be able to put all those assets to work for the community.”