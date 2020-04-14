SOUDERTON — The following release was received April 14 from Keystone Opportunity Center:
In order to reduce the spread of the Novel Coronavirus, COVID-19, while still meeting the dramatically growing needs of community members, Keystone Opportunity Center has restructured its vital food, housing and education programs:
HOUSING: Keystone’s many programs which help those experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity, including Rapid Rehousing, Permanent Supportive Housing, Low-Cost Rental Units, and Community Case Management, are continuing to operate at full function, with staff working remotely. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the agency has successfully moved five families experiencing homelessness into housing in March.
EDUCATION: Keystone’s vital adult education classes which help people become self-sufficient, have been restructured so they can continue via distance learning. On March 13, the Pennsylvania Governor closed all of Pennsylvania’s schools. As a result, Keystone Opportunity Center reworked their PA Department of Education/Title II programs. All four High School Equivalency classes switched to online learning as the students in the classes continue preparing for the GED or HiSET subject tests in anticipation of the re-opening of testing centers. In early April, Keystone’s ESL classroom instructors, along with Keystone’s volunteer tutors, transitioned currently-enrolled students to online learning. Once this program becomes established, new students whose classes were scheduled to begin in mid-March will be contacted. Two of Keystone’s courses, Family Literacy and Citizenship, will pick up again at a later date.
FOOD: Keystone’s food pantry clients continue to be served. The pantry provides a once-per-month food distribution to approximately 250 families. Keystone’s pantry clients made their March pickups at the pantry. But for the April distribution, instead of making clients use what little funds they have left to drive to the pantry, to support the public health goal of everyone staying at home to reduce the spread of the disease, and to eliminate the need to have a large group of volunteers working together in the very small pantry where social distancing is simply not possible, Keystone has moved to delivering client bags to homes. With this new procedure, just a few people can setup in work stations throughout the office, pack client bags, and deliver them outside client doors at a time agreed upon with the client. This contactless “knock and drop” method has been used by other food pantries during this emergency. This new process for Keystone launched on Friday, April 3.
Also in an effort to reduce the transmission of the virus, Keystone is not accepting individual donations of food or household items at this time. The organization is asking people who are collecting items for Keystone to hold onto them until they announce a time and place for donations. The only request Keystone has at the moment is monetary donations to help them handle client needs during this emergency, which Keystone anticipates will last for months or years beyond the current shutdowns.
“This is an unprecedented time for all,” said Arlene Daily, Executive Director of Keystone Opportunity Center. “Our clients are suffering like never before. But in our role as front line workers, we must also incorporate public health guidance into every decision we make. We have made changes, and will continue to make changes, so we can serve people and protect people at the same time. The staff at Keystone Opportunity Center are an amazingly dedicated group. They have re-made the operations of the entire organization in just a few weeks. That is no small feat. But they did it so they could continue serving those who are in the greatest need.”
With so much about the state of emergency changing minute-by-minute, the staff at Keystone suggests the community watch their website and social media for updates.
Keystone Opportunity Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that offers a comprehensive array of social services that educate, encourage and empower people to become self-sufficient. Keystone Opportunity Center is housing the homeless, feeding the hungry, and educating adults and families in Bucks and Montgomery counties. More information on Keystone Opportunity Center can be found at www.KeystoneOpportunity.org.