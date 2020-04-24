SOUDERTON — As Keystone Opportunity Center continues restructuring its operations during the coronavirus, food donations will begin being accepted 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, April 27 at the agency's offsite storage site on Duke Alley in Souderton, with the collections planned to continue each Monday at the same time and location, Keystone said in a release.
The storage site is behind 203 Main Street. To get there, take Main Street to Central Avenue to Duke Alley.
The Fresh For All food distributions taking place 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays in the Grace Bible Church parking lot at Main and Summit Streets in Souderton are resuming Tuesday, April 28, Keystone said.
Food donations
“During the food dropoff, social distancing and contactless procedures will be strictly observed for the safety of all,” the release said. “Donors will pull their car up in front of the storage site, then carry their own donations inside. Keystone volunteers will remain outside the site, and will neither carry or weigh donations, nor give donor receipts. While this is less personal than Keystone’s donors are used to, the agency stresses that during this emergency the sole focus is on moving food into the hands of those who need it. All donations will be considered anonymous and no thank you letters will be mailed. Once inside the storage site, all donated food will be left to quarantine before it will be given to clients.”
Distribution of food from the pantry was changed in April to deliveries to the homes of clients. Financial contributions continue to be the best way to support Keystone's food pantry and other services, the organization said.
Fresh For All
The resuming Fresh For All distributions will have new contactless procedures, Keystone said.
“The new process is a drive through, where clients will stay in their cars until they get to the front of the line where they can grab pre-packed boxes to put into their cars and depart,” a Keystone release said.
Fresh For All, a partnership with Philabundance, is Keystone’s mobile pantry.
“The effort to fight hunger and poverty is increasing as Pennsylvania’s businesses continue to remain closed and jobs remain lost. Keystone Opportunity Center’s food, housing and education services remain open, and Fresh For All’s new approach will ensure the safety of clients during this unprecedented time,” the release said.
“Keystone Opportunity Center requests that all individuals coming to Fresh For All wear some form of face mask,” the release said. “Volunteers operating Fresh For All will also be wearing gloves and masks.”
The release thanked sponsors: VNA Foundation of North Penn, Penn Community Bank, Souderton-Telford Rotary, LCBC Church, Bernardo Wealth Management, and Advent Lutheran Church.
Individuals interested in learning more about supporting Keystone’s Fresh For All can visit http://KeystoneOpportunity.org/freshforall”